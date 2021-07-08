Revecore Renews HFMA Peer Review Designation for Complex Claims Management and Underpayment Identification and Recovery Solutions

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today announced that, following rigorous review, Revecore has once again achieved the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation for its Complex Claims Management and Underpayment Review solutions.



Revecore's Complex Claims Management solution utilizes an advanced technology platform to manage the entire claim lifecycle for claims resulting from Motor Vehicle Accidents and Workers Compensation injuries, as well as Veterans Affairs claims. The company’s Underpayment Identification and Recovery Solutions leverage proprietary software to maximize the amount of opportunity for hospital partners to obtain accurate compensation.

“It’s an honor to achieve the HFMA Peer Review designation for the seventh consecutive year for our Complex Claims and Underpayment Review services,” said Michael Ford, Chief Development Officer of Revecore. “Client feedback is vital to us and we are grateful that our partners validate the substantial impact our Complex Claims Management Solutions and Underpayment Review Services have on their bottom line. I’m so proud of our dedicated team for the hard work they do each day to continue delivering on our promises and maintaining our clients trust. We hope revenue cycle leaders continue to seek out Peer Reviewed companies when they are looking for fully vetted solutions that deliver on their promises and ROI.”

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We’re pleased to have Revecore renew their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality and value."

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 69,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.



About Revecore

Revecore, is a leading provider of revenue integrity solutions for underpayments, denial prevention and complex claims reimbursement solutions for motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation and Veterans Affairs claims. With over 700 employees, we serve 1,200 hospitals across the country. Revecore offers hospitals and health systems over two decades of unrivaled technology and expert insight into the most challenging areas of revenue cycle to ensure they are appropriately reimbursed for the care they provide. In addition to being #1 Ranked in Complex Claims by KLAS, Revecore holds the distinguished HFMA Peer Review Status for underpayment recovery and complex claims solutions. For more information, please visit www.revecore.com.

