Eric Bitz of BuyNiceCards Discusses the Many Benefits of Self-Employment
Self-employment is a risky endeavor for many individuals. However, those who have reached self-employment success will emphasize how beneficial it has been for their personal lives, family, business, and more. Eric Bitz is the owner of BuyNiceCards.com, and he recently discussed the many benefits he has enjoyed from self-employment.
"The No. 1 reason I would say to take the opportunity for self-employment if you have it is to enjoy more control over your life," Eric Bitz of BuyNiceCards said. "There's nothing like having the opportunity to make your own business decisions, work at a time that works best for you, and prioritize your time as you please."
Bitz stated it's no secret that self-employment and running a business can be difficult. It's a time-consuming endeavor, but having the ability to prioritize that time as you please can be life-changing for yourself and your loved ones.
"Being self-employed at BuyNiceCards has allowed me to follow my passion," Eric Bitz said. "All the hard work feels a lot more worthwhile now that I'm creating and selling products I love. That passion is also displayed in the quality of the products. I can feel proud about every single trading card or display item I sell."
Eric Bitz added that being self-employed has allowed him to live a life of more variety. He doesn't simply wake up in the morning, commute, sit at a desk, and return home to do it all again the next day. He doesn't know what each day will hold, and for him, that's a good thing.
"Every day is different from the last," Bitz said. "Sometimes it's difficult, and it feels like a roller coaster, but even that is better than the monotony of a typical office job."
Bitz explained that being self-employed is rarely boring, and it offers countless opportunities for personal growth. Someone who is self-employed must learn to deal with sales, accounts, complaints, celebrations, and difficulties. Owning a business means learning to communicate effectively, soaring in customer relations, and becoming a great salesperson among many other feats.
"Being self-employed is the most fulfilling thing I've ever done," Eric Bitz said. "Achieving the dream of running my own business was a success alone. However, all the skills I've learned along the way have resulted in even more self-confidence and fulfillment. I've learned that I have the ability to create a successful business and maintain the lifestyle I love."
Eric Bitz is the owner of BuyNiceCards, a website providing top-quality sports trading cards and high-end displays. He has now been successfully self-employed for nearly six years.
