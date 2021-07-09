Jennifer Bradley Skincare & Cosmetics is Proud to Offer a Full Line of Cruelty-Free Makeup

Jennifer Bradley Skincare & Cosmetics

Beauty comes from within, and Jennifer Bradley’s products offer the cleanest, purest ingredients, with no animals harmed.

FLORIDA, FORT LAUDERDALE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Bradley Skincare and Cosmetics is pleased to announce their entire line of products is 100% cruelty-free, vegan, and created from natural and safe synthetic ingredients. With a deep dedication to ethics, the Jennifer Bradley line of products recognizes the importance of respecting all creatures on our planet.



Animal testing is never done for any of the company’s products, and furthermore, the line never uses any animal products in any of its formulas. Along these lines, the brand is committed to purity and has no intentions of ever including animal products in its range.



As stated by Jennifer Bradley, “Our cruelty-free skincare line is designed to be one of the most ethical, responsible but also, effective skincare ranges available.” The brand is the brainchild of Jennifer Bradley, an actress, singer, and model-turned celebrity makeup artist. Jennifer Bradley began developing her own line of quality, medical-grade products after countless negative experiences with conventional products. She was determined to forge a bridge between the latest medical-grade ingredients and a commitment to natural, cruelty-free products. The result has been her scientifically-backed line, built on a foundation of FDA-approved ingredients and Nobel-prize-winning technology.



In today’s day and age, there is no excuse for skincare and beauty brands to market products that have been created with harm to animals. Jennifer Bradley’s firm commitment to producing products of the highest standards, using only the most innovative, scientifically-backed ingredients is a testament to the quality of the brand. Jennifer remarked: “Animals are our friend and we’ve worked tirelessly behind the scenes to create great medical-grade skincare products that are rejuvenating and refreshing without the need of harming our animal friends!”



Jennifer Bradley believes beauty inherently comes from within, and this not only means from within our bodies, but also our intent and how our actions impact those around us, and our environment. This concept is taken into the creation of all the products in Jennifer’s line. The company is known for its cutting-edge approach to beauty, healing, and rejuvenation, and you can expect pure products that harm no animals. Additionally, even the brand’s beauty tools are made without animal products, to ensure the impact on our environment is minimal at best. With such a deep devotion to using the most advanced, medical-grade ingredients, there is no need to use products that harm animals or take from them.



Jennifer Bradley launched her innovative line of products as a skincare & cosmetics developer after a career in show businesses as an actress, model, and singer. She is dedicated to using only the most profound advancements in skincare science, for the highest quality and performance. Her products have been used during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, featured in People Magazine, Us Weekly, and Latina Magazine. Her clients include Michelle Obama, Pamela Anderson, and Sharon Osbourne. In 2021, Forbes named Jennifer Bradley Skincare & Cosmetics as one of the top 10 companies to watch. All Jennifer Bradley Products are sold with a 30-day guarantee or your money back. For more information, visit https://jenniferbradley.com/.