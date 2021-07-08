South Carolina Department of Agriculture Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – July 8, 2021

Prestage Farms Establishing New Operation in Kershaw County $150 Million Investment Will Create 292 New Jobs

COLUMBIA – Prestage Farms of South Carolina, LLC, a division of Prestage Farms, today announced plans to construct a new processing facility in Kershaw County. The $150 million investment will create 292 new jobs.

Founded in 1983, Prestage Farms is a family-owned, family-led producer of quality pork and poultry products. With facilities in seven states and more than 2,700 employees, Prestage Farms has operated in South Carolina since 1994.

The new facility, located at the Governor’s Hill Industrial Park in Camden, will be the company’s second facility in the county. The new operations will process poultry products using state-of-the-art technology and high levels of automation. The facility will utilize technologies that will increase sanitation and the shelf life of products.

The facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Hiring is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Prestage Farms of South Carolina, LLC team should visit readySC for more information.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The Council also awarded Kershaw County a $1.2 million Set-Aside Fund grant to assist with related project costs.

QUOTES

“We are proud and excited to announce the expansion of our operations here in South Carolina where we’ve been doing business since 1994. We are grateful for the strong state and local support we’ve received for this project, and we look forward to success with all of our partners for many years to come.” –Prestage Farms President Dr. Ron Prestage

“Prestage Farms of South Carolina, LLC’s decision to invest $150 million and create 292 new jobs is a huge win for Kershaw County and the entire Palmetto State. I congratulate this great company and wish them continued success.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“Prestage Farms is a family-owned agribusiness with a stellar track record of supporting South Carolina farmers. By expanding and diversifying their operations, they’ll be able to provide more jobs and more opportunities for farmers. We’re proud to have Prestage as a vital partner as we continue to grow South Carolina’s agribusiness sector.” –Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

