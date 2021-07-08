Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TWRA Reports No Boating Fatalities, 21 BUI Arrests Over July 4th Holiday Weekend

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports there were no boating-related fatalities and six statewide serious injury boating incidents over the July 4th holiday weekend which includes the annual Operation Dry Water.

The TWRA reported 21 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests over the holiday weekend which ran from July 2-5. The arrests were an increase from the 11 recorded in 2020. Thirteen of the BUI arrests came in TWRA Region II (Middle Tennessee area). In addition to the serious injury incidents, there were seven property damage incidents.

Operation Dry Water is a national weekend of awareness and enforcement campaign directed toward reducing alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities. Operation Dry Water is held with the Independence Day holiday to give boating under the influence (BUI) enforcement high visibility during the peak boating season.

The TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division compiled this year’s holiday statistics after receiving reports from the agency’s four regions.

