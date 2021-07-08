Fire Detection Equipment Market Trends Involve Increasing Applications Of Technology (IoT, Wireless, And Others)

Segments covered: By Product Type – Flame Detectors, Smoke Detectors, Heat Detectors; By End-User – Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Transport, Others; By End-Use Industry – Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Hospitality & Travel, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Retail, Mining, Oil And Gas, Others

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the fire detection equipment market, the introduction of smart fire detectors is gaining considerable popularity among fire protection equipment manufacturers. Smart fire detectors include various features such as wireless smoke detectors with an app function, remote alarming through wearable technology, sleek design, and learning devices.

For instance, iHaus AG, a European software solution provider, in collaboration with Hager Group, a manufacturer of electrical installations for industrial, commercial, and residential buildings, offers smart home wireless smoke and fire detectors with an app function. The iHaus smoke detector warns the user with a signaling sound and notification on their smartphone in case of fire and smoke development. The app allows users to view the status of the smoke detector along with the maintenance report.



The use of the Internet of Things (IoT) in fire detectors is a leading trend in the fire protection services industry. Fire detectors using IoT alert the user of all possible hazards on their mobile devices at all times from anywhere, even if they are away from their property. IoT fire detectors can work efficiently even in buildings with bad network coverage in basements and corners. The fire detectors using IoT can report on an ongoing fire in real-time. In 2018, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., a Chinese multinational technology company, launched its plug-and-use NB-IoT fire detectors with high power efficiency that can run from three to five years on batteries with less than 3000 mAh capacity.

Wireless technology continues to spread widely across the industry; fire detection is not expected to remain on the sidelines. Wireless smoke and fire detectors come in more compact and streamlined designs that can be more appealing aesthetic wise. However, the most significant point is the absence of the need for wire installations in difficult spaces such as finished rooms and historical buildings. Over the last 10 years, advances in wireless fire-alarm equipment have brought new products in the marketplace, including a full range of transmitters, initiating devices, and even notification appliances. For instance, in May 2021, Kentec launched Ekho wireless fire detection system to KIP installers. The system utilizes additional transmission routes if one signal is broken and adapts automatically to changing operating conditions.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 covers major fire detection equipment companies, fire detection equipment market share by company, fire detection equipment manufacturers, fire detection equipment market size, and fire detection equipment market forecasts. The report also covers the global fire detection equipment market and its segments.

The global fire detection equipment market is expected to grow from $39.12 billion in 2020 to $41.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The fire detection market size is expected to reach $59.75 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

North America is the largest region in the fire detection equipment market, accounting for 37.4% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the fire detection equipment market will be Western Europe and Asia Pacific where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.7% and 7.9% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by the Eastern Europe and Africa, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 7.3% and 5.3% respectively during 2020-2025.

Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

