COVID-19 Daily Update 7-8-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Mingo County, a 77-year old male from Harrison County, and an 87-year old female from Monongalia County.
“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine is the most powerful way to prevent further loss of life to this devastating disease.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,516), Berkeley (12,872), Boone (2,179), Braxton (1,020), Brooke (2,249), Cabell (8,898), Calhoun (397), Clay (543), Doddridge (647), Fayette (3,559), Gilmer (888), Grant (1,316), Greenbrier (2,905), Hampshire (1,929), Hancock (2,846), Hardy (1,586), Harrison (6,215), Jackson (2,268), Jefferson (4,807), Kanawha (15,510), Lewis (1,301), Lincoln (1,607), Logan (3,305), Marion (4,661), Marshall (3,541), Mason (2,066), McDowell (1,618), Mercer (5,201), Mineral (2,991), Mingo (2,774), Monongalia (9,401), Monroe (1,226), Morgan (1,231), Nicholas (1,909), Ohio (4,319), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (683), Preston (2,964), Putnam (5,341), Raleigh (7,104), Randolph (2,861), Ritchie (761), Roane (666), Summers (865), Taylor (1,286), Tucker (548), Tyler (750), Upshur (1,978), Wayne (3,183), Webster (553), Wetzel (1,394), Wirt (457), Wood (7,957), Wyoming (2,062).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Hampshire, Jefferson, and Lincoln counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
Hampshire County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
Lincoln County