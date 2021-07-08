HELP HEAL VETERANS HONORS 2021 PARTNER OF THE YEAR

Award Recognizes Commitment to Sustainability

SAN DIEGO, CALIF., UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Help Heal Veterans (Heal Vets), a non-profit dedicated to serving military veterans by supplying them with free therapeutic craft kits, has chosen the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the U.S.A. as its 2021 Partner of the Year. A partner for over 20 years, the Elks have donated more than 923,280 square feet of leather to Help Heal Veterans to create craft kits for veterans.

Every year, thousands of Elks volunteers partner with local hunters to collect leather in their communities for the sole purpose of serving veterans. This leather is then turned into craft kits that are used by veterans suffering from the invisible wounds of war such as traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression.

The leather collected and donated by the Elks has enabled Help Heal Veterans to create more than 600,000 craft kits totaling more than $15 million in retail value.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Elks, we have been able to provide much-needed therapy to so many more veterans,” said Joe McClain, retired Navy captain and Help Heal Veterans CEO. “Through this partnership we are reducing our partner's overall environmental impact while fulfilling our mission to help veterans heal."

“Elks are committed to serving our nation’s veterans, whether they are hospitalized, recovering or experiencing homelessness,” said Mary Morgan, Director of the Elks Veterans Programs. “By supporting organizations like Help Heal Veterans that truly invest in their communities through programs that improve today’s veterans’ quality of life, we are able to further that mission while promoting the welfare and enhancing the health of our nation’s veterans.”

About The Elks

The Elks are a non-political, non-sectarian organization open to any American citizen over the age of 21. There are nearly 1,800 Elks Lodges across the country with a total membership of around 800,000. Founded in 1868, the Elks are a community organization based on the four cardinal principles of charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity. Every year, Elks members volunteer millions of hours to serve their community members, with a special focus on serving children and veterans in need. To learn more and join us in service, visit elks.org.

About Help Heal Veterans

First established in 1971, Help Heal Veterans has provided free therapeutic arts and crafts kits to hospitalized and homebound veterans for generations. These craft kits help injured and recuperating veterans improve fine motor skills, cognitive functioning, manage stress and substance abuse, cope with symptoms of PTSD and TBI, while also improving their sense of self-esteem and overall physical and mental health. Most of these kits are developed, manufactured and packaged for delivery at our production center headquartered in Winchester, California. Since inception, Help Heal Veterans has delivered nearly 31 million of these arts and crafts kits to veterans and veteran facilities nationwide, along with active duty military overseas.