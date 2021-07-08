Planning a Trip to Chile? Matthew Keezer Recommends Visiting Chiloé Island
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiloé is the largest archipelago, with some islands inhabited and others deserted. Chiloé Island, located in southern Chile, is well-known for serving as the setting for many myths and folklore stories from the country. It is one of Matthew Keezer's favorite travel destinations due to numerous gorgeous sights and exciting activities.
What makes the island of Chiloé unique are the houses built on stilt. Also, there are numerous stunning churches entirely made of wood, and they do not contain a single nail. Built by German Catholic missionaries, the churches were proclaimed as World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The Achao and Tenam cathedrals are two of the most notable examples of this type of architecture in the country.
In addition to visiting the brilliant churches, Matthew Keezer also recommends visiting the Pier of Souls and listen to terrifying noises coming from deep within the Chiloé National Park's forest.
Here is what else you can do when visiting Chiloé Island!
Go Sightseeing in Castro
Castro, the island's capital and major city, is home to palafitos, wooden structures built on stilts over the water. Palafitos take the form of houses, hotels, and restaurants. Visiting Castro allows travelers to learn about the daily life of the islanders, as well as what they eat and drink. In addition, the San Francisco de Castro Church can be found in this city.
Enjoy Seafood
In Chiloé, seafood reigns supreme. Seaweed and salmon are two of the most popular options. Tourists are often encouraged to try milcao, a typical type of potato pancake from the region, alongside their main course of fish or shellfish. The island is abundant in potatoes of many colors, ranging from black and purple to white and yellow.
Visit the Chiloé National Park
The Chiloé National Park is accessible even to people with limited mobility. A wooden pier, known as the Pier of Souls, sits atop the cliff, and it is one of Matthew Keezer's favorite spots in Chiloé. Legend has it that people can hear the wails of souls waiting for the boatman known as Tempilkahue to transport them to their final resting place. This national park is also home to stunning sand dunes, woodlands, sea lions, and a beach that is great for horseback riding and fishing, among other activities.
Go Penguin Spotting
The Monumento Natural Islotes de Puihuil, a three-island location not far from Ancud, is dedicated to the preservation of the island's penguin population, which is threatened by extinction. It's the only area on the planet where tourists may view both Magallanes and Humboldt penguins in the same location at the same time.
Chiloé is an island of myth, legend, and tradition, one that will stick with you once you leave. Matthew Keezer recommends that all travelers check the latest news and regulations in Chile before booking their trip and traveling to avoid unpleasant surprises due to COVID-19 measures.
