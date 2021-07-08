Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fish & Wildlife Offers Introduction to Fishing Clinics

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering Introduction to Fishing Clinics on Wednesday, July 21, at Heineberg Bridge Access Area on the Winooski River in Colchester and Thursday, July 22, on Otter Creek at Proctor Falls in Proctor. 

The clinics are free and open to people of all ages and levels of experience, including those who have never fished before.  Subjects covered will include ecology, knot tying, fish identification, regulations, equipment, and much more.  Participants will leave the program with the knowledge and skills they need to feel confident fishing on their own.  All equipment will be provided. 

The clinics will be held from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m., and face coverings and social distancing are required for unvaccinated individuals. 

Preregistration is required in the Upcoming Events section of Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com).  Participation is limited to 25 people.  

Anyone who has questions can call Corey Hart at 802-505-5562 or email him at Corey.Hart@vermont.gov.

 

Fish & Wildlife Offers Introduction to Fishing Clinics

