Environmental Monitoring Market Worth $25.95 Billion by 2028 — Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Environmental Monitoring Market by Product (Sensors, [Analog Sensor, Digital Sensor], Environmental Monitors [Fixed Monitors], Environmental Software), Sampling (Continuous Monitoring, Intermittent), Application (Soil Pollution Monitoring) - Forecast to 2028

According to a new market research report, ' Environmental Monitoring Market by Product (Sensors, [Analog, Digital], Environmental Monitors [Fixed, Portable], and Environmental Software), Sampling (Continuous Monitoring, Intermittent Monitoring), and Application—Global Forecast to 2028', published by Meticulous Research®, the environmental monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to reach $25.95 billion by 2028.

Environmental monitoring is the systematic sampling of air, water, soil, noise, and biota for characterizing and monitoring environmental quality. Environmental monitoring helps in preparing environmental impact assessment reports; establishing environmental baselines, trends, and cumulative effects; testing environmental modeling processes; and ensuring compliance with environmental regulations. Environmental protection has been a global concern for many years. Over a time, other factors, such as the thinning of the ozone layer, global warming, acid rain, and water, air, and soil pollution, have become highly concerning environmental issues, highlighting the urgent need for monitoring pollutants.

Increasing government funding towards environmental sustainability, the development of policies and initiatives to reduce environmental pollution levels, rising installations of environmental monitoring stations, and increased adoption of environmental monitoring strategies by public and private sector companies are expected to augment the growth of the environmental monitoring market. Further, the use of the Internet of Things (IoT) and nanotechnology is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of this market in the coming years.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Environmental Monitoring Market

Since the emergence of COVID-19 in November 2019, the pandemic has severely impacted various industries worldwide. Limited human activities, in turn, impacted energy use and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) projections, with the reduced global monthly demand for fossil fuel energy, the global CO 2 emissions in January–April 2020 were estimated to register a 5% decline compared to the same period in 2019. Similarly, according to the water quality monitoring study of the Ganga River in India, carried out by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and published on April 19, 2020, there was an improvement in the river’s water quality with regard to drinking water standards. Hence, the monitoring of environmental factors was carried out to a certain extent in limited areas to study the effect of the pandemic on the environment.

The decrease in the level of pollutants was also due to the halt in industrial activities. Manufacturing sites were closed and could not be operated remotely. The overall pace of manufacturing was badly hit due to the lockdowns imposed by governments across the globe. This global lockdown also disrupted the supply chain and production of environmental monitoring products. As the pollution was under control and no new projects were coming up, the demand for these products declined.

Key Findings in the Environmental Monitoring Market Study

The environmental monitoring market is segmented on the basis of product type, sampling, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at the global and regional levels.

Based on product type, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into environmental monitors, environmental monitoring sensors, environmental monitoring software, and other environmental monitoring products, which comprise data loggers, spectrophotometers, analyzers, samplers, meters, and probes. In 2021, the environmental monitoring sensors segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall environmental monitoring market. Moreover, based on type, the environmental monitoring sensors segment is further segmented into analog sensors and digital sensors, of which the analog environmental monitoring sensors segment is expected to account for the larger share in 2021. The segment’s large share is primarily attributed to the analog sensors’ higher adoption due to their longer market presence and benefits such as easy instrument integration, lower maintenance costs, and instrument stability.

Based on sampling, the environmental monitoring market is classified into continuous monitoring, intermittent monitoring, passive monitoring, and active monitoring. The continuous monitoring segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as continuous monitoring can help in rapidly analyzing pollutants and detecting increases or decreases in the concentration of pollutants, enabling faster corrective actions.

Based on application, the environmental monitoring market is classified into air pollution monitoring, water pollution monitoring, noise pollution monitoring, and soil pollution monitoring. The air pollution monitoring segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to growing air pollution levels, increasing focus of governing bodies on implementing strict regulations and policies to control pollution due to rapid industrialization, and the rising installations of environmental monitoring stations.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments of the leading market participants over the past four years. The environmental monitoring market has witnessed several new product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, approvals, and product enhancements in recent years. For instance, in March 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) launched the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris GC-MS for various environmental applications, including the monitoring of environmental contaminants. In May 2020, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (U.S.) received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) approval for its N500 CAPS True NO2-NOX-NO Analyzer.

The key players operating in the global environmental monitoring market are Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (U.S.), Horiba, Ltd (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Testo SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), and ACOEM Group (France) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Environmental Monitoring Market, by Product

Environmental Monitoring Sensors, by Type Analog Environmental Monitoring Sensors Digital Environmental Monitoring Sensors

Environmental Monitoring Sensors, by Function Particulate Detection Chemical Detection Pressure Detection Humidity/Moisture Detection Temperature Sensing Noise Measurement Other Functions

Environmental Monitors Fixed Environmental Monitors Portable Environmental Monitors

Environmental Software

Other Environmental Monitoring Products

(Other environmental monitoring products comprise data loggers, spectrophotometers, analyzers, detectors, samplers, meters, and probes.)

Environmental Monitoring Market, by Sampling

Continuous Monitoring

Intermittent Monitoring

Passive Monitoring

Active Monitoring

Environmental Monitoring Market, by Application

Air Pollution Monitoring

Water Pollution Monitoring

Soil Pollution Monitoring

Noise Pollution Monitoring

Environmental Monitoring Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

