Polyethylene Films Market Size to Reach $117.3 Billion by 2028 | CAGR: 4.5%: AMR

Rise in adoption of polyethylene films in the food & beverages industry, surge in construction activities, and growth of the e-commerce sector drive the growth of the global polyethylene films market. The market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the global economies and changed consumer spending patterns across the globe.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global polyethylene films market generated $82.7 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $117.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Rise in adoption of polyethylene films in the food & beverages industry, surge in construction activities, and growth of the e-commerce sector drive the growth of the global polyethylene films market. However, sustainability trend toward use of paper packaging and use of non-biodegradable plastic hinder the market. On the contrary, product development of multi-layer films and development of eco-friendly polyethylene films are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the global economies and changed consumer spending patterns across the globe.

The end users of polyethylene films including construction, food & beverages, transportation, and automotive were negatively affected due to prolonged lockdown and gap in supply and demand.

The temporary shutdown of construction and infrastructure activities amid the pandemic hampered the demand for polyethylene films.

The global polyethylene films market is divided on the basis of technology, type, material, application, and region.

Based on technology, the cast film extrusion segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the food & beverages segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market. The research also analyzes segments including agriculture, construction, household, and others.

The global polyethylene films market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Moreover, the region held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the market.

The global polyethylene films market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Berry Global Inc., Amcor Ltd., Klockner Pentaplast Group, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Inteplast Group, Printpack Inc. RKW Group, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, and Toray Industries Inc.

