Global Cosmetic Texturizing Agent Market - Forecast to 2026

Sophim, Imerys, Nagase, Sanyo Chemical Industries, Siltech, AAK Personal Care, Grace, Clariant, BASF, Symrise, GOO CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Waxoils Private Limited, Seppic, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, and MS Beautilab are key identified industry players.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Cosmetic Texturizing Agent Market will grow with a CAGR value of around 6.5% percent over the forecast period.

Cosmetic Texturizing Agents are the ingredients & materials used while manufacturing various beauty products related to skin, hair, nail, and other beauty products. These ingredients are a combination of chemical-based and naturally derived materials. Personal care products industry expansion along with the rising need to introduce updated advanced beauty products are the major factors to drive demand for cosmetic texturizing agents.


Browse TOC on “Global Cosmetic Texturizing Agent Market Size - Forecast to 2026 


Palm oil and Shea butter witnessed the largest consumption

Palm oil and Shea butter are the widely used natural texturizing agents in the cosmetic industry. Better results in beauty products along with improved thickness, smoothness, and texture of the final products are the major factors to drive demand.

Skin care & hair care holds the highest share

Skincare industry expansion accompanied by rising demand for advanced hair care products through diversified product types will proliferate the cosmetic texturizing agent demand in hair and skincare products. The wider scope for product innovation, the necessity to include natural ingredients, and product sustainability are the major causes to induce growth in this segment. The color cosmetics industry is likely to witness the highest CAGR up to 2026.

Asia Pacific dominated the regional segment

The Asia Pacific cosmetic texturizing agent market dominated the regional consumption and accounted for more than 35% of the market share in 2019. Personal care products industry expansion along with high demand from the consumer end are the major factors to drive the regional demand. China, South Korea, India, and Japan are among the major revenue-generating countries. Rising demand for Korean beauty products internationally will fuel industry growth.

Material advancement and partnering with the beauty products manufacturers are prime strategies

The major identified companies in the market include Imerys, Sophim, Nagase, Siltech, AAK Personal Care, Sanyo Chemical Industries, Grace, BASF, Clariant, Symrise, LTD., Waxoils Private Limited, Seppic, GOO CHEMICAL CO., MS Beautilab, and Lucas Meyer Cosmetics. The global market is competitive and fragmented due to wide material availability in the domestic and international markets.


Texture Agent Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Polyacrylates
  • Polysaccharides
  • Butyl acetate
  • Natural wax
  • Wax derivatives
  • Oils
    • Palm
    • Castor
    • Others
  • Vegetable butters
    • Shea
    • Almond
    • Jojoba
    • Cocoa
    • Others
  • Vegeline
  • Others        

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Skin care
  • Hair care
  • Nail care
  • Color cosmetics
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America        

  • U.S.
  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Singapore
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa


