GoodFirms Recent Research Discloses 10 Latest Web Design Trends for 2021
GoodFirms surveyed 672 web design experts to highlight the latest trends of web design in 2021.
Implementing the trending web designs allow businesses to remain competitive & grow their brand.”WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today's tech world has forced every business to hold an online presence to thrive and stay ahead of their competitors. Various industries have created websites to manifest their products, services and attract customers. These days websites have become the most critical aspect for brands, and therefore it is crucial to design them exceptionally best.
Website design is one of the most powerful tools for businesses. Most sectors of fields are taking the assistance of Top Web Design Companies known for designing innovative and excellent websites. The website's design is the first and last impression; thus, it needs a unique web design reflecting the company's products and services.
These days, it's imperative for businesses to know what customers expect more than an attractive visual layout, embrace new tech and digital strategies to have tremendous growth, and encourage leads to get conversions. GoodFirms has recently released a survey, "10 Latest Web Design Trends for 2021," to make it effortless for the service seekers.
In this study, GoodFirms has revealed that 45.2% of the surveyed web designers consider dark mode the most sought-after trend this year, followed by 44.0% preferring 3D visuals. Here are other eight more trends that web designers would like to embrace that are 43.20% with multimedia experiences, 42.60% with scrolling animations & effects, 41.70% with AR & VR experiences, 40.20% with Big, Bold typography, and much more.
GoodFirms to find out the trending web design for the businesses surveyed 672 web design experts worldwide. It will help several companies implement the new tactics to design their first websites or redesign existing ones to enhance productivity, improve customer experience, and keep growing.
The survey respondents belong to various socio-economic geographies such as the United States (37.8%), India (19.3%), Ukraine (8.6%), Canada (3.9%), and Others (30.4%). The participants were various sizes of web companies - 35.1% of Small Firms (1-10 employees), 63.4% of Medium Firms (11-500 employees), and 1.5% of Large Firms (500+ employees).
Globally recognized B2B GoodFirms is a maverick research, ratings, and reviews platform. It builds a bridge for the service seekers to associate with the most excellent partners. The research team GoodFirms evaluates each firm through several qualitative and quantitative measures.
The research mainly includes three main criteria that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability. Further, these components are subdivided into numerous metrics, such as verifying each agency's past and present portfolio, years of experience in the expertise area, online market penetration, and reviews from clients.
Focusing on overall research, every agency is assessed and provided with a set of scores that are out of a total of 60. Hence, according to these points, all the firms are indexed in the list of most excellent software, top development companies, and various sectors of industries. Here at GoodFirms the businesses can also pick the Best Web Design Software indexed with authentic ratings and reviews.
Moreover, GoodFirms supports the service providers by asking them to engage in the research process and show evidence of their work. Thus, grab an opportunity to get listed for free in the list of top companies as per the categories. Obtaining the position at GoodFirms among the best service providers helps firms expand their reach to new prospects globally and increase their productivity and sales.
About GoodFirms:
GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient web design companies that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.
