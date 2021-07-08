Namibia largely defeated Madagascar in Rugby Africa Cup

During the second day of the Rugby Africa Cup Pool A (www.RugbyAfrique.com), which took place on Wednesday July 7th 2021, Namibia beat Madagascar (52-10) at the stadium of the Excellence Alassane Ouattara’s High School in Grand Bassam. This was an enhanced victory which revived Namibia, after their loss against Côte d'Ivoire.

From the start of play, the determined Namibians imposed their rhythm of play to dominate the Malagasy in the first half. Riaan Van Zyl, Johan Tromp and Helarius Kisting gave Namibia some breathing room with an advantage over score (25-00). It is fair to note that in the first half, the Namibians scored three tries including two conversions and two successful penalties.

The second half was clearly like the first, with a clear domination from the Namibians. Pieter Jean Van and his teammates widened the gap further with four more tries.

The Malagasy consoled themselves with a converted try and a penalty which all took place in the second half. Also seeing Namibia also grab an offensive bonus point.

The Malagasy will have another chance to give it a go on Sunday 11th July against Côte d'Ivoire, which will also be the final day for the Rugby Africa Cup Pool A.

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.com