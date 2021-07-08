Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,252 in the last 365 days.

Namibia largely defeated Madagascar in Rugby Africa Cup

During the second day of the Rugby Africa Cup Pool A (www.RugbyAfrique.com), which took place on Wednesday July 7th 2021, Namibia beat Madagascar (52-10) at the stadium of the Excellence Alassane Ouattara’s High School in Grand Bassam. This was an enhanced victory which revived Namibia, after their loss against Côte d'Ivoire.

From the start of play, the determined Namibians imposed their rhythm of play to dominate the Malagasy in the first half. Riaan Van Zyl, Johan Tromp and Helarius Kisting gave Namibia some breathing room with an advantage over score (25-00). It is fair to note that in the first half, the Namibians scored three tries including two conversions and two successful penalties.

The second half was clearly like the first, with a clear domination from the Namibians. Pieter Jean Van and his teammates widened the gap further with four more tries.

The Malagasy consoled themselves with a converted try and a penalty which all took place in the second half. Also seeing Namibia also grab an offensive bonus point.

The Malagasy will have another chance to give it a go on Sunday 11th July against Côte d'Ivoire, which will also be the final day for the Rugby Africa Cup Pool A.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rugby Africa.

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.com

You just read:

Namibia largely defeated Madagascar in Rugby Africa Cup

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.