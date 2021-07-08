Exploring new changes in e-commerce models and "EOW" application going live officially

On Jun. 21, 2021, the "E-commerce Online Worker" offline application press conference hosted by Amaz capotal was held in San Francisco, California, America. The press conference was themed by decoding "new ideas of creating value by e-commerce", and the connotation, positioning and characteristics of the application were comprehensively interpreted and the new prospect for the industry was confirmed in the form of online + offline synchronization. Many Silicon Valley famous enterprise senior executives discussed the trend and future of e-commerce platform development together.



At the press conference, Amaz capotal President-james dean and Vice President-Leonard Abrahamson gave a keynote speech, and emphasized the innovation leadership for current world retail industry development by the digital, social and convenient retail from the perspective of macro economy, policy and political and economic environment for innovative development in the second half of the retail industry, based on the innovation and change of Amaz capotal for many years and in strict accordance with the practice accumulation in retail industry development and consumption upgrading trend and technological application.

james dean said that the development of "E-commerce Online Worker" application was an important attempt which was aimed at comprehensively improving efficiency and realizing all-around key value indicators of "improving efficiency and reducing costs, and expanding the scale and increasing profits", and marked the company was officially embracing digital technology, and leading the e-commerce industry into a new era of socialization and convenience.

At the press conference, Vice President-Leonard Abrahamson pointed out "user thinking, platform thinking and technology thinking", namely always thinking about a problem from the point of view of the user (consumers, merchant and flow alliance), being user-oriented, respecting users' interests and creating value for the user; advocating open, shared and jointly built platform thinking; technology thinking of promoting the change of business model and work model and improving the operating efficiency by technological product and high-tech means. These thinking will be fully reflected in the "E-Commerce Online Worker" APP. The merchant flow leap and sales leap are promoted by continuously optimizing and upgrading online and offline services, and the great value is created for participating users.