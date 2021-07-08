Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Options Include Convalescent Plasma Therapy

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Convalescent plasma therapy was used as an experimental therapy to treat COVID-19 patients. The blood plasma of patients who have recovered from a disease is called convalescent plasma (CP). Convalescent plasma therapy is a type of passive antibody therapy in which blood plasma is isolated from patients who have recovered from the disease of interest and administered to the patient with severe disease to suppress the virulence and improve clinical symptoms. The blood plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients have antibodies to fight the COVID-19 infection. According to guidance issued by the FDA, Convalescent Plasma Therapy was recommended as an investigational product during the public health emergency. By 30th April, 2020, around 2,004 participating sites adhering to a single expanded access protocol by the US FDA had been registered, around 7,774 patients had enrolled, and 3,809 of them had undergone convalescent plasma transfusion.

The global coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market size is expected to grow from $14.63 billion in 2020 to $16.8 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The COVID-19 current therapy market is expected to reach $35.42 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 20%.

TBRC’s coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market report is segmented by drug type into antiviral (remdesivir, ritonavir, lopinavir), antimalarial (hydroxychloroquine), interferons (interferon beta), corticosteroid (dexamethasone), others, and by end-use into hospitals, clinics, research institutes, others.

Major players in the coronavirus current therapy market are Moderna Therapeutics, Novavax, Bravovax, Ascletis Pharma, Altimmune, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biocryst Pharma, Gilead Sciences, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 provides COVID-19 current therapy market overview, forecast COVID-19 current therapy market size and growth for the whole market, COVID-19 current therapy market segments, and geographies, COVID-19 current therapy market trends, COVID-19 current therapy market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

