Seattle Naturopathic Doctor Helps Patients ‘Reach Their Full Potential’

Dr. Adeola Mead, ND Dr. Adeola Mead

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the American Psychological Association, 61% of Americans gained undesired weight during the COVID lockdown. The report says roughly 2 out of 5 adults gained an average of 29 pounds or more last year. Depression, heavy eating, and endless streaming binges are plaguing Americans. Meet Dr. Adeola Mead, a naturopathic physician with a solution for what’s ailing America.

Dr. Mead dives deep into each patient’s health history using methods such as nutritional analysis, gut microbiome testing, and gene analysis. The comprehensive evaluation gets to the root of the issue allowing Dr. Mead to develop a strategic plan with measurable results. Dr. Mead believes in treating the whole person. Patients are offered nutritional supplements to treat imbalances as well as botanical and pharmaceutical prescriptions when necessary. She completes her treatments with Joy Cultivation coaching sessions where she teaches clients how to destress, live a more fruitful life, and focus on aspects of self-care.

Her Forty Day Fresh Start Program provides a comprehensive care experience. Patients register for a 40 day diet and lifestyle transformation that boosts mental, emotional, and physical health. Whether you are struggling with undesired weight gain, depression/anxiety, chronic fatigue or debilitating digestive issues, Dr. Mead has a tailor-made plan to fit your needs. Through her proven treatment methods, Dr. Mead has healed scores of patients suffering from hormone imbalances, stress and poor sleep. The Bastyr University graduate focuses on women’s health and the scope of her work also includes working with patients with allergies and immune issues, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

She leans on her extensive knowledge and experience to facilitate deep healing for her patients who rave: “Dr. Mead is the absolute best. She provides compassionate, thoughtful, thorough, and multidimensional care. She has a deep well of clinical expertise and spiritual wisdom. I am so grateful to have her as my doctor.” --- KE

For information or to interview Dr. Mead contact her at 206.707.9366 or info@dradeolamead.com.