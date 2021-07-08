Lightning storms cause multiple fires on Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area

Lighting storms with multiple strikes have resulted in fires throughout the region. Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) fire crews are working hard to contain the fires in the Hoover Point area, Corral Creek, Captain John areas of Craig Mountain WMA. Please stay clear of these locations to allow space for fire crews to do their work. Limited information is currently available. Stay up-to-date by checking the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Facebook page. We will be providing additional information as we continue to received updates from fire personnel.