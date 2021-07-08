TLC Pet Care Services Announces Mobile Grooming Now Available

TLC Pet Care Services Logo

Summers in Florida are HOT! Give your dog a helping hand by scheduling regular grooming appointments with TLC pet Care Services. We'll even come to you!

Our grooming appointments are fully customizable to suit each dog’s needs and each owner’s preferences.” — Tylie Guzzo, Owner, TLC Pet Care Services

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, July 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The summer weather in Florida can be a challenge for humans and dogs alike. However, for humans, it’s easier to cool off. Dogs must contend with heavy layers of sweltering fur. That’s why it’s important to give your dog a helping hand by scheduling regular grooming appointments, particularly during a hot Florida summer.“We see a spike in grooming appointments during the summer, with good reason,” said Tylie Guzzo, the owner of TLC Pet Care Services. “But it’s often hard for our regular customers to bring their dogs in with so many other activities going on during the summer. That’s why we’ve introduced our mobile pet grooming services.”Mobile pet grooming is a smart option for busy dog owners who want the best for their pups, yet are pressed for time. When you book a mobile pet grooming appointment, a qualified groomer will come to you fully equipped with all of the necessary tools and supplies, including a mobile bathing tub.“Our grooming appointments are fully customizable to suit each dog’s needs and each owner’s preferences,” said Guzzo. Customers can choose from a partial or full groom, which includes services such as shampooing, brushing, and nail and fur trimming. (The partial groom includes fewer services, such as spot fur trims instead of a full body trim.) Or, if your dog doesn’t need to have their fur trimmed but could use a refreshing bath, you could opt for the bath alone.TLC Pet Care Services’ mobile pet grooming allows Fort Lauderdale-area residents to enjoy the benefits of a clean, healthy pet, along with the convenience of having an appointment at home. It can allow pet owners to ensure their furry friends get the care they need even if their schedules are jam-packed with summer activities.Pet grooming is more than a luxury, according to Guzzo. It’s actually a healthcare necessity—and not just because of the risk of heat-related illnesses due to hot, heavy fur. During each grooming appointment, the groomer carefully evaluates the animal for signs of potential medical problems. “Is the dog sensitive to touch in any particular area? Do any areas look swollen or are there any lumps? Is the dog behaving oddly, such as by favoring one leg? These are all questions that our groomers ask themselves as they groom each dog,” said Guzzo. “By scheduling routine grooming, pet parents can increase the likelihood of catching potential medical issues as early as possible, and thereby allowing for early treatment,” she continued.Mobile pet grooming can be particularly advantageous, especially if the animal is skittish. Guzzo noted that their groomers frequently work with rescue animals. These pets can have trouble coping with car rides or other changes in the environment. By having a groomer arrive at the pet’s location, pet parents can minimize stress and anxiety for their furry friends.TLC Pet Care Services, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a proud provider of pet grooming and pet care services, including boarding, doggy daycare, dog training, and mobile pet grooming.If you would like more information about mobile pet grooming, please contact Tylie Guzzo at booktlcpcs@gmail.com, call 954-295-5050, or go to tlc-pcs.com

So Fresh and So Clean! TLC Pet Care Services Offers the Best Dog Grooming in Fort Lauderdale!