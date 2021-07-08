PetDine Launches Next Phase in Pet Supplement Innovation
PetDine CEO Preston Munsch and family members, including founding member, Ken Munsch, celebrate the launch of The Martina Holmes Innovation Lab.
Company Opens New, State-of-the-Art Martina Holmes Innovation Lab
Each time we enter the Innovation Lab, we bring the mindset and drive that we can accomplish anything we set our minds to and move the needle forward as pet supplement manufacturers.”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetDine, a leading manufacturer of private-label pet products, is committed to creating pet products that disrupt the industry and provide its contract manufacturing pet supplement clients with clear product differentiation. To this end, the company has launched a new, state-of-the-art, 1200 square foot research and development lab called The Martina Holmes Innovation Lab. Named for PetDine’s founding member Ken Munsch’s mother, The Martina Holmes Innovation Lab provides greater opportunities for PetDine to explore deeper research and technology to support clients’ brands in the private-label pet supplement and pet treat space.
“Innovation was an unrealized trait Martina held that provided the foundation for PetDine,” said Preston Munsch, PetDine CEO and Martina’s grandson. “If you gave grandma a single thread of yarn, she somehow could create an entire blanket. PetDine doesn’t simply produce or manufacture pet products—we design products that give our business partners a unique position in the market and accomplish their objectives. The words we live by are: To create industry-leading pet products and services for our business partners through consultation, innovation and expertise that improve the lives of pets.”
Innovation, humanity and passion are the three founding principles of the Innovation Lab—all characteristics Martina Holmes possessed. Holmes was a nurse for nearly 40 years, working full time while raising four children as a single mom after her husband passed away. The love and compassion she had for others, including any furry friend that made it to her front door, is why PetDine carries out research work to build pet products that disrupt the industry and are quite simply made better.
“PetDine has tremendous passion for what we do and what we are building for our customers and our pets,” said Noah Mesecher, PetDine’s Research and Development Manager of The Martina Holmes Innovation Lab. “Each time we enter the Innovation Lab, we bring the mindset and drive that we can accomplish anything we set our minds to and move the needle forward as pet supplement manufacturers.”
For more information on PetDine’s The Martina Holmes Innovation Lab, please contact Justin Boling at 970.692.6134 or justin@petdinellc.com. Additional information about PetDine can be found at PetDinellc.com.
ABOUT PETDINE
PetDine is a private-label manufacturer that helps entrepreneurs capitalize on opportunities through the development of custom functional pet products. From sourcing the finest ingredients to utilizing the highest quality standards, the company focuses on keeping pets happy and healthy. Its private-label pet products span soft chews, liquid food toppers, powders and natural animal chews. PetDine works with clients to customize products while meeting their requirements for price, positioning and safety. For more information about PetDine, visit PetDineLLC.com.
