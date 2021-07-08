Youth for Human Rights Celebrates 20 Years of Promoting Human Rights and Fighting Human Rights Abuses

Kerri Kasem, Director of Kasem Cares, talking about human rights and protections for the elderly

Christopher King, President, United for Human Rights Florida, speaking about the need to make human rights training mandatory in schools and in our communities

Rosi Orozco, President and founder of the Mexican Commission United Against Human Trafficking, spoke about the need to support victims of trafficking and her appreciation for Youth for Human Rights support in this effort

Founder and President of Airline Ambassadors International, Nancy Rivard, talking about using YHR materials internationally in humanitarian missions