Tsuno Food Industrial Joins BuyChemJapan
Tsuno Food Industrial has entered into a promotional partnership with BuyChemJapan Corporation, operators of an online chemical marketplace, to promote RICEO.OSAKA CITY, OSAKA PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuyChemJapan is pleased to announce that Tsuno Food Industry Co., Ltd. (President: Tomomi Tsuno) has joined the growing number of Japanese chemical manufacturers who have decided to join the roster of companies working with “BuyChemJapan”, an online chemical marketplace created and operated by the Osaka, Japan headquartered BuyChemJapan Corporation . (President: Masa Oguchi).
Since its foundation in 1947, Tsuno Food Industry Co., Ltd. has been actively promoting the high-effectiveness of rice bran, and developed a wide range of products using it for the food, chemical, cosmetic, and medical industries. Exporting its produce internationally, the brand’s reputation saw it awarded the Yellow Ribbon Medal in 2020. Under this new agreement, buyers around the world can connect with Tsuno and its products through BuyChemJapan.
BuyChemJapan is a start-up spun off from Daishin Co., Ltd, a trading company specializing in chemicals. With a deep understanding of the needs and business practices of both domestic and foreign manufacturers and buyers within the chemical industry, BuyChemJapan can actively promote Japanese competitive chemicals to overseas buyers through its well-received free online marketplace, which specializes in introducing chemical products and promoting brand recognition. In a marketplace shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies can no longer carry out traditional sales activities, so the time to shift to digital, online activities has come.
The marketplace has been designed from the ground up to help simplify the process of introducing the demands of buyers to leading Japanese chemical manufacturers.
Buyers can...
Search for the required chemical via a comprehensive set of options and definitions.
Make direct contact with the manufacturer with one click; there is no need to deal with intermediaries.
Request a sample, price quotation or make an order directly from the manufacturer.
Make a fully informed purchasing decision through use of a function which allows for direct comparison of chemical qualities and manufacturers costs (available after launch).
Buy with complete confidence as the marketplace is only partnered with manufacturers who produce chemicals at their own factories.
Any business currently being undertaken can be re-routed through BuyChemJapan, benefiting from the additional transparency and convenience the service provides.
BuyChemJapan is actively searching for and partnering with a rising number of chemical manufacturers and will launch its marketplace in July 2021 to optimize transactions for both manufacturers and buyers. Watch this space!
If you are an international chemical buyer who wants to negotiate directly with Japanese chemical manufacturers rather than go through troublesome, and expensive, intermediaries, then this is the service for you! Those wishing to be notified of the launch of BuyChemJapan’s new marketplace can click here and sign up for notification of when the marketplace launches.
