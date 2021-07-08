InsuredMine Announces Promotion of Shubham Jaiswal to Vice President of Technology
InsuredMine is an all-in-one Sales, CRM, Marketing Automation platform specially designed for Insurance Agencies.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsuredMine, the No.1 Insurance CRM solution provider today announced the promotion of Shubham Jaiswal from Director of Technology to Vice President of Technology. Shubham joined the InsuredMine idea team in May 2017 and has served the company since its inception in 2018. He has been one of the strongest pillars of the company and is head of the Software development team.
"A successful company is driven by successful employees.” This is why we are as committed to our employee’s growth as we are committed to driving company success. A satisfied client base is the elevator of a successful company. However, driven employees are the pillars of a successful company", says Raution Jaiswal, CEO/Co-founder of InsuredMine. He further says, “We strongly believe that we are a people-driven organization. For us, it is our employees who are the driving force of InsuredMine. We acknowledge the hard work, dedication of each employee and we never step back at rewarding and recognizing their hard work and contributions. High-performing employees are the DNA, and we ensure to build an exciting future for our employees so that we can better serve our clients.”
"During his time with InsuredMine, Shubham’s contributions have been invaluable. He not only has driven growth of the organization but created a great product roadmap," said Raution Jaiswal, Co-Founder of InsuredMine. "His expertise, insight, and energy have had a profound and positive effect on our company. Shubham is a trustworthy and valuable core member who drives the development team and manages India’s operations. I look forward to the ongoing impact he will create as we advance the company in 2021 and beyond. As Vice President, Shubham Jaiswal will lead the software development team which is critical to the growth of our organization".
"I am looking forward to working with our rock-solid development team and continuing to make improvements that benefit our product users, " said Shubham Jaiswal on his new achievements. He further states, "Adaptation of technology is a vital part for an insurance agent, and we are committed to bringing smart, easy-to-use, and productive features that can help them to achieve their desired sales goals."
Shubham also mentions, “We have been fortunate to work with outstanding teams throughout the organization. To recognize their hard work, here are some other major promotions that we want to declare.”
Other promotions at InsuredMine includes -
Paula M. Keith, the Solutions Manager of InsuredMine is promoted to Senior Solutions Manager from Solutions Manager. For Paula, Raution says, “Paula is a great find for us. She has been with us since March 2020 and I hope to see her with us for many more years to come. She is extremely dedicated and her deep client management experience has been quite helpful in managing and catering to each of the client’s requirements. “
Jayabal Rajendran is promoted from Software Developer to Lead Engineer of InsuredMine. On this note, Raution says, “Jayabal is one of those dedicated and smart-working engineers who has contributed a lot to our multi-tasking CRM platform. Jayabal has been with InsuredMine since June 2020 and within a year he has been instrumental in generating good growth for himself as well as the company. “
About InsuredMine
InsuredMine is an all-in-one Sales, CRM, Marketing Automation platform specially designed for Insurance Agencies. The InsuredMine portal is well-integrated with industry-leading AMS software for Insurance Agencies. InsuredMine helps agents to convert prospects, engage and retain clients based on its SEAM model of Sales, Engagement, Analytics, and Mobility. InsuredMine’s Agency Portal helps the agency managers to manage workflows and develop an insight into the agency performance through accurate and real-time analytics. InsuredMine is focused on helping Insurance agencies and agents deliver better service to their clients and efficiently grow their books of business. InsuredMine- a single tool with multiple functionalities! To learn more about InsuredMine visit: https://www.insuredmine.com/
To know more about InsuredMine visit: https://www.insuredmine.com/
Raution Jaiswal
InsuredMine
+1 503-383-4791
raution@insuredmine.com