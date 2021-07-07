NanoDoge - The New Token That Allows Investors to Earn USD Tether While Helping to Save Dogs Worldwide
We at NanoDoge believe that we can truly make a difference to dog welfare, globally, and want to do everything we can to make that happen.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NanoDoge, a new and exciting BEP-20 token, is preparing to launch on the BSC Network, with a strong development team behind it who aim to take the market by storm.
— NanoDoge Core Team Member
NanoDoge will be a community-focused token, with community involvement at the forefront of what they do. The team intends to keep investors included in the decision-making process throughout the life of the token and will take further suggestions for future growth, charity partnerships, brand ambassadorships and more from their holders. NanoDoge aims to use its reach to change animal welfare around the globe and to have fun while doing so. This is a token that truly allows its investors to shape its future.
The team behind NanoDoge is currently focusing efforts on marketing ahead of launch by onboarding social media influencers who match their cute and playful image as Brand Ambassadors, securing partnerships with nonprofit dog rescue organizations, preparing a variety of adverts and much more. By beginning their marketing initiative now, rather than post-launch, the team believes that they will be putting NanoDoge in great stead to achieve wonderful things for their holders and charity partners.
"We at NanoDoge believe that we can truly make a difference to dog welfare, globally, and want to do everything we can to make that happen. We believe that by focusing on smaller nonprofit organizations, we can make the most difference - we want our NanoDoge holders to fall in love with us and our charity partners, as this will encourage more exposure and growth for all parties (meaning more dogs saved). We're excited to do some incredible things for the world, with our partners and holders along for the ride,” said a NanoDoge Core Team Member.
The branding for NanoDoge is simplistic yet captivating - the adorable imagery combined with clean-cut designs supporting the token make it extremely marketable and it is expected that this will appeal to a wide variety of investors. All of this combined with the drive and passion from the core team make this a token worth watching.
NanoDoge token has two major draw-ins for potential investors:
Holders of NanoDoge will automatically receive a percentage of every transaction in and out of the token as a USDT reward. There is no requirement for investors to do anything to receive this, one needs only to help save the dogs and watch the investment grow.
The NanoDoge team will also regularly donate a portion of their profits to smaller charities that focus on rescuing and rehoming dogs worldwide. Every 3 days, a new charity partner will be announced to the community and they will receive a featured spot on the NanoDoge website along with social media promotion, allowing the community to fall in love with the work that they do and donate by purchasing more of the NanoDoge token.
