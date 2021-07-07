STATE OF RHODE ISLAND KEEPING AN EYE ON TROPICAL STORM ELSA

The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) is closely monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Elsa and its potential impact on the state. RIEMA receives updates four times a day from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Norton, MA. We then pass along the information to local emergency managers, other state agencies and various emergency support organizations so that they can identify any potential issues and hazards and prepare accordingly.

"If Elsa tracks our way, residents will need to prepare too," says RIEMA Director Marc Pappas. "Make sure your emergency kit is packed with enough supplies to last for three days. You should also secure any lawn furniture, take your boat out of the water or secure it to a mooring, and clean out your storm gutters to prevent flooding inside your house."

Right now, the NWS says Elsa is expected to impact southeast New England around dawn Friday morning as a weak tropical storm and continue through Saturday morning. There is the potential for heavy rainfall with precipitation of 1-3", wind gusts over 35mph, and dangerous marine conditions along with rough surf and rip currents along the beaches.

There is much uncertainty to the exact track and intensity as Elsa makes its closest approach on Friday. We are continuing to monitor the situation at the State Emergency Operations Center and will do so throughout the storm. Stay informed of the latest weather forecast, follow RIEMA on social media, and look for updates on our website at www.riema.ri.gov.