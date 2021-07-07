Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 463 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,380 in the last 365 days.

First Lady Cecilia Abbott Delivers Remarks At U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber Of Commerce–Southwest Region Women In Business Symposium

July 7, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

First Lady Cecilia Abbott today delivered remarks at the U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce–Southwest Region’s virtual Women in Business Symposium. In her remarks, the First Lady congratulated the chamber members on their leadership in their communities and on the 20th anniversary of the symposium, which for two decades has helped Asian and other minority women-owned businesses achieve success.

“In Texas, we celebrate all of the roles that women play,” said First Lady Cecilia Abbott. "Because in the Lone Star State, we know that in all the roles you play—women are born leaders. For example, Texas is among the top states for jobs created by Hispanic, Black, veteran, and Asian women business owners – and that means more than just more paychecks for more families because in my experience, women are particularly passionate about sharing their blessings with others in need. And I thank all of the women here today for sharing your gifts with others for an even brighter Texas of tomorrow."

Among the Texas First Lady’s top priorities is her “Texanthropy” initiative, encouraging Texans to give back through volunteerism and service and shining a spotlight on entities and individuals all across Texas who are giving of themselves to help enrich the lives of all Texans.

The U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce─Southwest Region is an affiliate of the U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation (USPAACC), the oldest and largest national, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization representing all Asian American and Asian American-related groups in business, sciences, the arts, sports, education, and public and community services.

You just read:

First Lady Cecilia Abbott Delivers Remarks At U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber Of Commerce–Southwest Region Women In Business Symposium

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.