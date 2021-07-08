Children Return To Harlem School Of The Arts The Herb Alpert Center For In-Person Summer Camp Experience

More than 15 months after the pandemic lockdown, the doors to a newly renovated HSA are opened to welcome the start of a new normal

HARLEM, NEW YORK, USA, July 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- It has been more than 15 months since the country was brought to a standstill because of COVID 19, and businesses and organizations were forced to re-think and re-structure their business models. At the 57-year-old Harlem School of the Arts (HSA), the Herb Alpert Center , the nimble reactions of both the executive and teaching staff were put to the test, as decisions had to be made to close in-person classes and structure an on-line curriculum that became known as HSA@Home.Today as the city re-opens, the excitement emanating from HSA is palpable, as everyone preps for the once empty corridors, dance studios and the breathtakingly beautiful Dorothy Maynor Hall to swell with the sound of children’s voices, their laughter and energizing presence once again. Except for a few spots, this year’s Harlem Summer Arts Experience is literally filled to capacity with a sizeable waiting list of hopeful parents and children standing by. For those who were lucky enough to get a spot in one of the three sessions (session A began July 6-16), the re-opening to in-person summer activities is cause for celebration.Also back this year under the guidance of Dancer/Educator/Choreographer, Harlem School of the Arts Dance Chair Leyland Simmons, is the HSA Summer Dance Intensive , in-building and in-person. This ballet based immersive runs from August 16 - 27 and features classes for ages 9-25 in pointe, contemporary and hip-hop. Guest artist workshops will be led by some of today’s most exciting dance superstars and will include a weekly precision technique class presented by the New York City Rockettes. Open rehearsals will be presented on Fridays along with post presentation reflection circles. Some of the featured guest artists and faculty for the 2021 Summer Dance Intensive include George Sanders, Caitlin Abraham, and Kelly Marsh.To apply for this year’s Summer Dance Intensive, a 2-minute video is required. The video must include the applicants name and age; two dance positions - 1st arabesque and tendu a la seconde; as well as a Ballet, Contemporary or Modern routine. For additional information and submission details visit HSA Summer Program.HSA is nationally recognized as a dance education destination and is one of five organizations in the world, certified to offer the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) National Curriculum. HSA offers high-level dance programs and provides pre-professional training and performance opportunities for students serious about furthering their dance education or advancing into professional dance careers.HSA’s executive leadership has worked throughout the pandemic, to stay ahead of health and safety requirements and concerns. A new air filtration system is now operational, pumping clean fresh air throughout the 37,000 square foot facility. New, stringent safety and sanitizing protocols have been in place since the start of the pandemic and have continued to be upgraded, changed, and revised according to guidelines from the CDC, State and City health officials.For more information on the organization, upcoming Fall registration and class schedules, or to find out more about supporting this iconic institution situated in the heart of the Historic Community of Harlem, visit www.hsanyc.org # # #About Harlem School of the Arts at The Herb Alpert CenterNew York City’s premier community arts institution, the Harlem School of the Arts, the Herb Alpert Center stands uniquely apart as the sole provider of arts education in four disciplines: music, dance, theatre, and art & design, all within our award-winning 37,000 square foot facility. The School’s reputation for artistic rigor and excellence attracts students of diverse socio-economic and ethnic backgrounds from the five New York City boroughs as well as Westchester County and the tristate area, which includes Connecticut and New Jersey. HSA’s alumni and faculty are counted among the most talented leaders in the arts.For over 50-years HSA has enriched the lives of tens of thousands of people through world-class training in the arts. HSA offers its students the freedom to find and develop the artist and citizen within themselves in an environment that teaches discipline, stimulates creativity, builds self-confidence, and adds a dimension of beauty to their lives, empowering them to become the creative thinkers and innovative leaders of tomorrow. To learn more about the Harlem School of the Arts, please visit www.HSAnyc.org