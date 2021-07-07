Technology-Focused Performance Wear Brand Intelligent Threads® Launches New Podcast, It’s a Body Structure Thing
Listen to get the inside scoop on the latest tips for enhanced performance, injury prevention, and easy recovery
Our team is devoted to improving the day-to-day life of the individual through preventative and recovery care based on structural improvement of the body”KERRVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breakthrough “wearable technology” brand Intelligent Threads® is trusted by some of the world’s fiercest professional athletes including NFL defensive lineman Justin Houston, Kansas City Royals pitcher Asa Lacy, and PGA Tour competitor Tom Byrum. After 15 years of developing an advanced technological approach, the competition-oriented clothing is carefully curated for athletes and non-athletes alike. The ingenious performance gear created with Myo-Equilibration (Myo-E) technology stabilizes bone structure and improves body alignment based on in-depth research by brand founder and leading Synergy Release Method® (SRM) provider Brian Burzynski, D.PSc., SRM. Now, he’s taking Intelligent Threads® to the next level by launching It’s a Body Structure Thing, a podcast for those seeking a winner’s mindset and functional everyday health.
“Our team is devoted to improving the day-to-day life of the individual through preventative and recovery care based on structural improvement of the body,” said Co-Host Ron Beauford in the debut episode of It’s a Body Structure Thing, which premiered June 15th.
It’s a Body Structure Thing will focus on sharing ways individuals can simply feel better in both their daily activities and movement. Episodes will feature professional guests, expert insights, and in-depth discussions about improving body structure, the methodology behind SRM, experiences with body pain, how to recover efficiently, and much more. As co-host Beauford puts it, “It’s all about learning and having fun while doing it.” By properly aligning the skeletal structure and shifting pain at its source, Intelligent Threads® enhances performance and improves the body’s natural function. With this competitive edge in its clothing line and a podcast to match, Intelligent Threads® helps athletes and individuals at every fitness level reach new heights of performance and function.
Reach your full athletic potential and tune in to It’s a Body Structure Thing for exclusive content on Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts. Embrace a champion mindset and gain an edge over the competition with Intelligent Threads and shop the specially curated collection online at IntelligentThreads.com. Follow Intelligent Threads® on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook @IntelligentThreads. Intelligent Threads - Smart Wear to Improve, Restore, and Regenerate.
About Intelligent Threads:
Intelligent Threads® is a wearable breakthrough technology designed to help athletes and non-athletes alike perform at their highest level. Developed by Synergy Release Method® provider Brian Burzynski, D.PSc., SRM, and featuring technology more than 15 years in the making, Intelligent Threads® drastically improves muscle relaxation and recovery time. Using lightweight dryfit PosiCharge polyester material that is lab-proven to be chemical-free, each piece stabilizes bone structure while releasing muscles to help the body achieve its correct anatomical position. Achieve the proper body alignment vital to faster recovery, with added benefits of helping to restore blood flow, gain better posture, relax the muscles, eliminate soreness, and prevent injury. Improve performance and reach peak potential in the gym, yoga studio, or on the field. Relieve soreness, pain, and bad posture for better performance at work, home, or on the go. Intelligent Threads® is built to restore the body to optimum functionality so it can perform according to its design. Discover Intelligent Threads online at IntelligentThreads.com. Follow on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook @IntelligentThreads. Intelligent Threads - Smart Wear to Improve, Restore, and Regenerate
