TOSHA Honors Tennessee Employers for Workplace Safety Records

Helm Fertilizer Terminal, Memphis, Shelby County
Helm Fertilizer Terminal, Inc. produces agricultural fertilizers. The company has qualified for the Governor’s Award by working more than 51,622 hours without a lost time or restricted duty workplace injury or illness.
PHOTO: Phillip Lett, Wendy Fisher (TOSHA), David Blessman (TOSHA), James Hinton, Garrett Rea (TOSHA), Eric Engle
