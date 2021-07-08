Sansone Air Conditioning Wins Carrier Award for Top Infinity Dealer in South Florida

Sansone Air Conditioning is a factory authorized dealer for Carrier 2020 Carrier Award for Top Infinity Dealer in South Florida

Family-owned Sansone recognized for top sales of Carrier’s most efficient smart-technology system

We are very proud to have been honored with the Carrier President’s Award for Excellence more times than any other dealer in South Florida,” — David Sansone, member and owner of Sansone

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sansone Air Conditioning, a full-service HVAC provider in South Florida, was recently honored with Top Infinity Sales Dealer Award by Carrier Global Corporation.

The award was presented to the Sansone team in recognition of and appreciation for their outstanding selling effort for Carrier’s most advanced heating and cooling system, the Infinity system.

Sansone Air Conditioning is a factory authorized dealer for Carrier. Carrier, a global provider of HVAC, refrigeration, fire and security products, has world headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens.

The Infinity system is the most efficient offering in Carrier’s line. Infinity systems are 50% quieter than comparable systems and include smart technology for ease of use. Infinity’s whole-home air purifier technology has been shown to inactivate 99% of coronavirus.

Recognized as the best in South Florida

Besides the company’s recognition as a top-selling Infinity dealer, Sansone has received numerous other awards for outstanding sales and service.

“We are very proud to have been honored with the Carrier President’s Award for Excellence more times than any other dealer in South Florida,” said David Sansone, member and owner of Sansone.

“This award recognizes the top 1% of Carrier dealers across all of the USA and Canada each year,” Sansone continued. This year’s President’s Award marks the ninth time the company has been recognized by Carrier since 2007.

Earlier in 2021, Sansone came in first place with local residents when they received the most votes to attain “Best of Palm Beach County Award” in the heating and air conditioning category.

South Florida residents and businesses trust Sansone Air Conditioning. Their outstanding reputation has been earned by consistently providing timely service, maintenance and repair of all makes and models.

For more information about A/C services in South Florida, please visit their website here.

About Sansone Air Conditioning

Sansone Air Conditioning is a family-owned and operated company now in its fourth generation. It was founded in 1976 by Nicholas Sansone to serve Florida homes and businesses, and is today one of the leading home service providers in South Florida.

With over 100,000 satisfied customers, an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, an A rating on Angie’s List, and over 1,000 five-star reviews on Google, Sansone’s hands-on approach and commitment to outstanding service distinguishes it from other contractors.

Sansone employs a diverse staff of experienced professionals. All technicians are factory trained and NATE certified.

For more information, call (866) 955-2807 or visit https://www.sansone-ac.com.