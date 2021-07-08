Ivy Podcast Discovery Launches New Podcasting 2.0 RSS Fields; Including Funding, Person and Episode Chapters
The Texas-based start up strives to enhance the podcast experience for creators and listeners alike.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivy Podcast Discovery, a new podcast discovery service and player, is excited to announce the implementation of Podcasting 2.0 tags for funding, person and episode chapters.
Podcasting 2.0 is an initiative to include additional data fields in the RSS feeds podcasters are already using, in order to power new listening experiences. Ivy Podcast Discovery is thrilled to be on the cutting edge of this innovation.
“The most exciting new feature is the implementation of episode chapters”, says Lindsey McPheeters, co-founder of Ivy Podcast Discovery. “Chapters allow a podcaster to break up their content into logical sections that can accomplish two goals: allow a listener to skim right to the portion of the podcast that’s relevant for them and let podcast creators show different images throughout the listening experience.”
The new funding field allows podcast makers to provide a link to Patreon, PayPal, Venmo, merchandise or any other page that will allow their listeners to contribute to the creator. Ivy Podcast Discovery has enabled funding tags on their service to help creators monetize their work.
Ivy Podcast Discovery has over a million topics that listeners can follow directly, including hundreds of thousands of people. The RSS person field allows the creator to specifically name relevant people in each episode. Ivy Podcast Discovery uses this field as an additional data point to help match episodes to their topics.
Ivy Podcast Discovery looks forward to implementing additional Podcasting 2.0 features to continually improve the experience for their listeners.
About Ivy Podcast Discovery
Listening to podcasts is more common than ever, but it’s never been easy to find content similar to what you like…until now: Meet Ivy Podcast Discovery.
Launched in February 2021, Ivy Podcast Discovery is a new podcast discovery service where listeners can follow podcasts, guests, or topics and get alerted to new podcasts with that same guest or on that specific topic in the future. Ivy can also recommend similar topics, allowing listeners to surface and discover even more podcast content.
Ivy Podcast Discovery allows listeners to follow over a million topics the same way they follow podcasts. They automatically identify topics and people from a podcast RSS feed using AI. Ivy Podcast Discovery has over 800,000 podcasts, 45 million episodes and over one million topics.
Ivy Podcast Discovery can be found online, on Apple Podcasts and Google Play.
