Sadigh Gallery will hold an Open House on Sunday, July 17, 2021

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sadigh Gallery will hold an Open House on Sunday, July 17, 2021 (The date is flexible) from noon to 7 pm. This event will showcase artifacts, coins, and jewelry from various ancient cultures. It is free and open to the public.

“This event offers a perfect opportunity for anyone interested in ancient artifacts to come and see what the Gallery has to offer, ask questions, and to learn proper techniques on how to collect, store and maintain ancient artifacts,” Gallery Owner, Michael Sadigh said. “We have a variety of artifacts that fits any budget. First-time buyers and seasoned collectors are welcome.”

One of the featured artifacts that will be on display is a Sumerian terracotta tablet with rows of cuneiform inscriptions on both sides. Thousands of terracotta tablets and inscriptions that have been preserved tell about the Sumerian government, law, business practices, and religion. The tablets also show that the Sumerians had some knowledge of mathematics, astronomy, and medicine.

Another interesting item that will be on display is a stylized terracotta ram statue from Mesopotamia that dates backs to 2000 BC. This piece is bulbous in shape and decorated with circular geometric designs. A very important and unusual piece.

For more information please call Toll Free 1(800)426-2007 or Email msadigh@earthlink.net