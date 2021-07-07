Nicole Pigeon Entrepreneur discusses her top tips for superior online success
Students have headed back into the classrooms, but it appears online learning will be the new norm for some schools and universities in the near future.ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The years 2020 and 2021 have been the best years for being online. Students have headed back into the classrooms, but it appears online learning will be the new norm for some schools and universities in the near future. Nicole Pigeon, a full-time online student, recently discussed her top tips for improving your learning.
"Much of online learning has to do with your surroundings," Nicole Pigeon Florida said. "You need to develop a place in your home that's ideal for concentrating on your education."
Nicole Pigeon suggested a suitable space in your home will have a solid internet connection, few distractions, and a comfortable desk. It's ideal if this area of your home is dedicated solely to your studies. It's a place where your computer and books can stay, so you can come and go from your learning environment. This is important for you to feel like you're entering a comfortable learning environment every time you enter the space. It also keeps you from feeling like your home is one giant classroom.
"You need to eliminate all the distractions in your classroom space," says Nicole Pigeon Florida. "This may mean leaving your phone outside the room when you enter, removing pets, and warning family members that you are not to be disturbed when you're in your at-home 'classroom.'"
Pigeon added that self-discipline is a critical part of online learning. You may need to practice improving your self-discipline to be successful with this kind of education. In addition, you are responsible for keeping up with assignments, attending classes on time, and completing all other coursework. A significant advantage of online learning is that it is often more flexible, so find the times throughout the day that works best for you and use them to pursue your education.
"Be careful not to overload yourself with classes," Pigeon added. "Online courses can be more difficult to multitask because you feel like you're spending so much time at the computer. Instead, start with one or two courses, and see how you're able to maintain that schedule. You can add courses from there if you're feeling confident."
Nicole Pigeon emphasized the importance of reaching out to your professors personally. Online learning may make you feel more detached from professors, but it doesn't have to be that way. Your professors are there to help you through discussion, answering questions, and clarifying assignments. Find out the way your professor likes to be contacted, and don't hesitate to reach out.
"Online learning has countless advantages and disadvantages," Pigeon concluded. "It's an ideal option for anyone who has a busy schedule and needs a bit more flexibility with their schooling. You simply need to prepare an ideal workspace, stay disciplined, and don't be afraid to ask for help."
Nicole
Pigeon
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn