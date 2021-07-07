Complete Solar Adds Andres Dass Patacsil and BJ Wright to Its Executive Team

These promotions are a reflection of Complete Solar’s confidence in Andres and BJ to bring meaningful changes to the product and with corporate development.

LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Complete Solar is pleased to announce the appointment of two current employees, Andres Dass Patacsil and BJ Wright to its executive team.Andres Dass Patacsil is promoted to Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy. With a foundation in finance, Andres has spent the last eleven years in renewable energy with a focus on residential and commercial solar and utility-scale wind. Andres has raised debt and equity for several clean energy startups, designed successful post-acquisition integrations, and led several exits. With a passion for driving new business initiatives in rapid growth startup environments, Andres takes a metrics-driven approach and has a successful track record in corporate turnarounds, driving the customer experience, and call center management.At Complete Solar, Andres works with the CEO and CFO in capital raising efforts and investor communications. Additionally, Andres manages Complete Solar’s commercial solar partnerships, supply chain strategy, and the new roofing channel. Andres holds a B.A. from Columbia University and lives in Oakland.BJ Wright is promoted to Vice President of Digital Product. With a degree in finance from the University of Nebraska, BJ has spent his career wholly focused on scaling businesses through improving customer experiences and proving processes that increase efficiency and customer advocacy. Post-degree, BJ co-founded CitySmart.com, a coupon marketplace for local businesses. This experience laid the foundation for many future entrepreneurial endeavors. As the Senior Director of Customer Experience at Complete Solar, BJ worked to make the complicated 55-step process of going solar into a seamless experience through automation, product innovation, and processes that scale.As BJ moves into VP of Digital Product, he looks forward to continuing his track record of improving the customer experience through intelligently and empathetically solving customer and product friction points.The appointment of these two talented individuals to the executive team is a reflection of Complete Solar’s confidence in these individuals to bring meaningful changes to the product and in strategic partnerships/corporate development.About Complete SolarComplete Solar is a leading residential solar company with platform technology for managing every aspect of the customer experience. Through this platform and technology, Complete Solar partners with best-in-class companies that specialize in each link of the solar value chain. The platform is designed to become an industry standard that enables further specialization and improves each aspect of the value chain, reducing costs and enhancing the customer experience. The company currently serves 14 states and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.Visit www.completesolar.com to learn more.