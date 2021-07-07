MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheraz graduated from Concordia University in Montréal, Québec, Canada, with a bachelor's degree in engineering. He has spent time upbuilding the communities in Brossard and Longueuil as well as the surrounding areas.

Sheraz Khan has helped boost trade industry workforce with specialized home construction projects. These projects were specifically made to suit the needs of disabled or elderly people.

Sheraz started his career by working for a Montreal Research Facility, in which he maintained safety testing for gears and performed technical evaluations for this kind of machineries, along with other duties related to his degree's expertise. Sheraz also tutored, which gave him the opportunity to put his math, physics, and engineering abilities to better use through instructing and empowering secondary school students, but also evaluating and reviewing their progress with both children and parents. He also handled real estate investing, acquisition, renovation, and resale on Montreal's south side. Mr. Khan was previously in charge of a wide range of responsibilities, comprising construction, architecture, management, engineering, and implementation, as well as laws and regulations. He was even in charge of the estate rental process, which included managing, preserving, and revamping it. Sheraz Khan, on the other hand, was formerly employed as a real estate agent. Sheraz's responsibilities included facilitating everyday property investment activities, overseeing all aspects of properties from small apartments to large apartment complexes, and managing rents, which included everything from locating homeowners to establishing guidelines and performing evictions. He needed to market the homes to make up for any deficiencies, but also inspect the estate and check for any issues.

Sheraz Khan spent a significant amount of time learning a wide range of applications and tools, including MS Office and Photoshop, C++, Matlab, ANYSIS, AutoCAD, CATIA and Solid Works, and Labview, in order to complete all of the duties and obligations he was given.

Sheraz co-owns a construction advisors' business in addition to his own professions.

Now back to Sheraz’s specialized home construction projects, the work he put into it proved to revolutionize the field. For starters, Sheraz made a plan he was thinking of for a while, and then set it into motion.

Basically, this plan was for him to make specialized homes with specific requirements and modifications that would suit the elderly and disabled’s specific needs. The idea that he came up with consists of, first of all, making modifications to the homes’ plans in order to make the general structure more suitable to the elderly’s walking aid and/or equipment. Sheraz also included specific setups for wheelchairs in case the client uses one. After that, Sheraz went on to decide on the kind of materials that would be used in the houses. For example, the floor is not supposed to be too hard so as to reduce the impact it might have on its elderly owners in case of fall or any other similar accident.

The modifications and material used included way more than just that. As we all know, many elderly people start to develop back problems starting from a certain age, which is why it becomes harder for them to reach anything that is too high or too low. To solve that problem, Mr. Khan put plans to make all the needed cupboards and dressing tables reachable by modifying the general height of all built-in equipment in the house. In a way, that would, for example, even be useful for people with special needs that are unable to reach high areas of the house since that would reduce both the physical and psychological strain that they might develop.

While thinking of the elderly, Mr. Khan also thought about the visual problems they start developing, which is why he made plans to integrate a special type of lighting in the house. Since vision declines after a certain age, Sheraz made sure to integrate a special lighting in the walls all over the house. This lighting system he integrated is made specifically to reduce glare while providing enough light for people to safely perceive their surroundings. In a way, that lighting system is similar to fluorescent but with more practicality since the targeted users are supposedly having less visual acuity than normal. In fact, this was also made to suit the needs of even people with severely bad eyesight since it would enable them to perceive their surroundings to a significantly higher extent than they can in dim light or with usual lighting.

Other than these very specific modifications, other simpler ones were made to help and protect the inhabitants of the house, and these include getting rubber grips for faucets to avoid injuries, installing grab bars in the bathrooms to help reduce slipping chances, and even installing smart lock systems, since this would help improve the residents’ sense of safety especially with their reduced mobility, and it would also, at the same time, enable the residents’ caretakers to be able to keep a watchful eye on them especially if the residents suffer from diseases like Alzheimer’ which might put the residents at risk if not cared enough for.

On top of these modifications, a built-in system to get access to all kinds of support and/or medical help is installed into all these houses. In a way, it is a form of system that would enable the residents to get access to any help they might need which, in case of emergency, might even be able to improve survivability of the residents. Basically, this system, along with the other modifications, would also make the elderly and disabled residents feel safer and more at ease despite any kind of impairment that they might have due to age, sickness, or any other reason.

So far, this project has received positive reviews and feedback which is why Mr. Sheraz Khan is quite excited about what the future is holding for this project and the further updates he is going to involve in the making of future versions of it. For more information, please call 1-514-718-5513