WAITING FOR A REFUND? CHECK YOUR REFUND STATUS ONLINE

So far this year, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) has issued more than 1.6 million Individual Income Tax refunds.

If you are waiting on your refund, especially if you filed an amended return, check your refund status online.

Here's how:

Use our refund status application , which is available 24/7 and provides the same information as our customer service representatives. You will need your Social Security number or ITIN and your exact refund amount.

, which is available 24/7 and provides the same information as our customer service representatives. You will need your Social Security number or ITIN and your exact refund amount. You can expect your refund to move through our review process within 6-8 weeks from the date you filed. Amended returns take a minimum of 12 weeks to complete the review process.

If you filed by paper, it may take more time for your refund status to update.

Each year, the SCDOR receives between 20,000 and 30,000 amended returns for Individual Income Tax. As of July 2, approximately 15,970 amended returns have been filed in 2021 with more than 9,200 of those filed for tax year 2020.

How to amend your 2020 Individual Income Tax return:

First, file Federal Form 1040X, the Amended U.S. Individual Income Tax Return with the IRS, unless the corrected information does not impact your IRS filing.

with the IRS, unless the corrected information does not impact your IRS filing. Complete SCH AMD , Amended Return Schedule and submit with your amended return.

, Amended Return Schedule and submit with your amended return. If your amended return results in a larger tax payment, be sure to include the difference with your return.

Check with your software provider or tax preparer to see if they support electronic filing of amended returns.

For more information on how to amend your return to exclude unemployment benefits, read our May news release on the issue.

For more information on refunds, visit the SCDOR at dor.sc.gov/refund.

Connect with the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with the latest news and tax tips.