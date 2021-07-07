Lindsay Hofford & The Pro Hockey Development Group
Lindsay Hofford, a look into The Pro Hockey Development Group!NOBLETON, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lindsay Hofford is the founder and CEO of Pro Hockey Development Group. This is an organization that is truly dedicated to the sport of hockey as they assist both professional and amateur hockey players to improve their game. The term "biscuit in the basket" is hockey slang which means the "biscuit" or puck has been placed in the "basket" or net. As a result, a goal is scored! When reviewing Lindsay Hofford's career, it is easy to understand that he is a consistent goal scorer.
Reviewing Lindsay Hofford's career in professional hockey. Lindsay Hafford has enjoyed a professional career in hockey since 1992 when he founded the Pro Hockey Development Group. However, he has had coaching and directorship jobs for over two decades. The early 2000's found him as head coach of the London Knights OHL, Lethbridge Hurricanes WHL. Lindsay Hofford was the Hockey Director at Hill Academy for 5 years. He seized the opportunity in his native Canada as the Eastern Director of Scouting. He held this position with the Toronto Maple Leafs, part of the National Hockey League or NHL. He was a senior consultant with the London Knights, as well as the assistant GM with the Arizona Coyotes NHL. In this capacity over the last 21 years, Lindsay Hofford has held essential roles in the world of professional hockey.
The Pro Hockey Development Group turns Lindsay Hofford's passion into purpose. In this capacity, Lindsay Hofford is consistently achieving the golden goal. He works his hockey game overtime. Aside from his professional stance as referenced above, Lindsey works it through at his Pro Hockey Development Group. A golden goal in hockey is the term for a game-winning goal that occurs in overtime. Lindsay goes into overtime mode to develop professional athletes and amateurs alike.
This isn't about baseball, but the staff at the Pro Hockey Development Group has every base covered when it comes to developing an individual's hockey game. When it comes to excellent hockey play, it's all about focus. That's why Pro Hockey Development Group has focused their development training on the most critical skills for hockey, which include: power skating, puck control, off-ice training, and gameplay. These skills have been shown to accelerate an individual's skill development. In order to maximize the individual's game, they sponsor summer camps, clinics, team training, and private instruction. Lindsay Hofford at Pro Hockey Development Group, the staffers keep the student-instructor ratio to a low 5:1.
Their elite training schedule includes elite AAA, AAA, and girls programs as well. Graduates have placed well in various college and Canadian junior hockey rinks. The consortium also boasts over 100 players playing in the NHL. In addition to Canada and the United States, Pro Hockey Development Group alumni and students have played in many world-class European destinations.
Lindsay Hofford
The Pro Hockey Development Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn