Starting your Own Business Post-Pandemic
Simple Cash Daily, Bill Anderson knows that millions of Americans have seized the opportunity to start new businesses post-pandemic.SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simple Cash Daily, Bill Anderson knows that millions of Americans have seized the opportunity to start new businesses post-pandemic, according to government data.
Why The Pandemic Should Motivate You to Start a Company:
New research from Babson College and Baruch College published in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) shows that the rate of entrepreneurship in America is on the rise. Twenty-seven million working-age Americans start or run new businesses, which is nearly 14% of all working-age Americans.
Simple Cash Daily says that things look even more promising to the country’s youngest entrepreneurs. With Millennials and Generation Z now occupying 51% of the working population, entrepreneurship is of great interest as a potential career option.
But is it realistic to believe this is an excellent time to start a new business? The answer is, it all depends on you. Some great companies came out of The Great Recession. Just think of Uber, Slack, Square, WhatsApp, and Instagram. But, unfortunately, some see the crisis as a reason to give up their dreams, while others use one as fuel to drive their creative engines.
If you have an idea for a business, don't let the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic stop you, Bill from Simple Cash Daily explains! With so many companies being created from the last recession, I'm sure there will be plenty of opportunities to get your ideas off the drawing board and making money in the real world.
Identify What is Holding you Back from Seizing this Opportunity:
There are several reasons you may not be more entrepreneurial. But don't worry because most are invalid! Some reasons people give for not starting a business during this time of COVID-19 and economic uncertainty are:
Afraid to Fail:
Starting a business can be risky, but so is thinking that you'll have a company that will take care of you for the rest of your life. With the right amount of performance and skill, you could make it to the top!
Lack of Resources to Start a Business:
Starting a business can seem like an impossible task, but the lack of capital is not your only problem. Luckily, there are ways you can get the financing you need to start your business! Along with the trials of the pandemic, there has been an explosion of online financial resources, like Simple Cash Daily to supplement what you need to get started.
Security of a Regular Paycheck:
Suppose the last year proved that security is an illusion. But the good thing is you don't need to work for the government to have a stable job. All you need is a great idea and the determination to succeed. There are plenty of companies out there started by people who have been laid off.
Here’s a chance to put your destiny in your own hands.
Sources
https://www.forbes.com/sites/bernhardschroeder/2020/04/29/why-the-coronavirus-pandemic-should-motivate-you-to-start-a-company-and-eight-excuses-that-no-longer-matter/?sh=556df8e62f4d
https://www.wsj.com/articles/is-it-insane-to-start-a-business-during-coronavirus-millions-of-americans-dont-think-so-11601092841
https://www.babson.edu/media/babson/assets/blank-center/GEM-2019-2020-US-Report.pdf
Bill Anderson
Simple Cash Daily
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook