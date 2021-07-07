Balloon Therapy Nashville Is Blowing Up Music City’s Party Scene
Simple, yet wow-worthy balloon installations are becoming the new must-have decor for any get together — even the Kardashians are getting on the trend! Now, just in time for all your post-pandemic events, birthdays, weddings, bachelorette parties and beyond, Balloon Therapy Nashville is ready to blow up in Music City and add a pop of color to the already bustling Honky Tonk town.
Adding colorful larger-than-life displays starting July 2021, Nashville local Chandler Ashcraft has partnered with Balloon Therapy to expand their balloon biz to new heights. The Dallas-based business has over 108,000 followers on Instagram and has created a bounty of beautiful balloon displays for clients like Bumble, Lululemon, Post Malone's Posty Fest and Catherine and Sean Lowe from the Bachelor. “We are thrilled to be here in Nashville. We feel so grateful to already have so much excitement and buzz around our launch and look forward to helping the Nashville party and special events scene in a big way!” says Ashcraft. Experienced in planning events and crafting one-of-a-kind balloon installations herself, she knew this partnership would be a match made in heaven.
With Nashville’s premier choice for all things balloons part of your next event, the stress of event styling will lift right off your shoulders. Not to mention, although these balloon installations have attracted top corporate and celebrity clients, they are more budget friendly than you may think with price points as little as $75. If you’re ready to make an ultra-impressive display, contact Chandler at hello@balloontherapynashville.com to collaborate on how to make a pop at your next party!
About Balloon Therapy Nashville:
Balloon Therapy Nashville is Tennessee’s premier Balloon Installation & Event Styling Company. Located in the heart of Music City, this nationally renowned event company has served celebrity and corporate clients all over the country. Priding themselves on creating one-of-a-kind pieces for clients; the Balloon Therapy design team can bring any vision to life! Their backdrops and balloon garlands elevate grand openings, corporate parties, birthday parties, bachelorette weekends, seasonal promotions, you name it! From intimate birthday parties to huge celebrations, Balloon Therapy Nashville is your #1 choice for all things balloons.
“We Listen. We Create. We Party. You deserve some Balloon Therapy – Book us for your next event!”
