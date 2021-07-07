Veripath Grows to Approximately 90,000 Acres in Q2 2021
Increasing over 15%, Veripath’s aggregate assets under management increase to over $160M, representing approximately 90,000 acres.CALGARY, AB, CANADA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veripath Grows to Approximately 90,000 Acres in Q2 2021
Veripath Farmland Partners LP (“Veripath”) is pleased to announce that the growth in the AUM of its portfolios continued in Q2 2021 – increasing over 15%, representing the addition of approximately 13,000 acres to the land base held by Veripath’s portfolios and bringing aggregate assets managed to over $160M, representing approximately 90,000 acres.
Since its official offering memorandum launch in 2020, Veripath has experienced rapid growth as capital allocators seek exposure to the Canadian farmland asset class. Veripath’s offerings can be accessed through several full-service Canadian broker dealers. Utilising a unique split fund, evergreen structure, Veripath opens the Canadian farmland thesis to a large universe of investors and makes compliance with the various provincial farmland ownership regulations simple and straightforward. Canadian farmland allocations have several compelling characteristics that make them a worthwhile portfolio allocation for both institutional and retail investors and Veripath’s structures are available to both.
Who is Veripath: Veripath is a Canadian alternative investment firm. Members of Veripath’s management team have decades of farmland, private equity, and private credit investment experience. Veripath implements its farmland strategy in a way that seeks to preserve farmland’s low-volatility return profile – the attribute that generates a material portion of Canadian farmland’s superior risk adjusted returns. Veripath does this by seeking to minimize operational, weather, geographic and business-related risks – and capture the pure return from land appreciation. For more information on Veripath please feel free to register online at www.veripathfarmland.com/resources.
Disclaimer: This document is for information only and is not intended to provide the basis of any credit or other evaluation, and does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of Veripath or any other entity, nor shall any part of this document form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The AUM, acreage and the percentage increases thereof contained in this press release represent aggregate information across all portfolios managed or sub-managed by Veripath, including Veripath Farmland LP and Veripath Farmland (UR) LP.
