Andrew Semple says that it is human nature to want to know how people perceive you. With companies, verified customer input can achieve this through perceptual mapping, which presents an objective look at the competitive landscape in two ways: or through marketing.What is Perceptual Analysis?Andrew Semple has added to his foundation 0f 20 years' experience in building companies with a keen understanding of the value of Perceptual Analysis in making informed decisions. He notes:The landscape of customer communications is multifaceted, with intricacies such as understanding how customers will use a product, inferring their future behavior.With decisions based on perceptual analysis, companies can identify future opportunities and make what changes need to happen.This helps define what perceptual analysis is and how it helps a marketer determine what customers perceive, which can be a powerful tool in understanding how to position your brand within the market.Why Use Perceptual Analysis?Critical thinking is essential for making informed decisions Andrew Semple Florida says. It can help us see both the plusses and minuses of different alternatives. But in the end, it cannot decide for us.We are usually pretty good at recognizing what we're familiar with, but we are a lot less competent at detecting the unexpected. Sometimes we get lulled into considering the more obvious choices while overlooking the less noticeable ones. Often, these overlooked decisions will have a more significant impact on the future success of our business than we may have thought.What is the process used in Perceptual Analysis? Andrew Semple Bradenton mentions that while there are three basic steps in perceptual mapping, the first is by far the most complicated. Those steps include:Identify the persona that uses your service.Identify the competitor (s) that engage with this person.Receive and analyze relevant data.What the industry calls a persona is the imaginary creature-type-of-your-choices-company in the center of a hypothetical playing field. This refers to a real or fictional person who consumes a particular service or product. The definitive version of that person exists somewhere in the middle between the high-level customer profile and the company profile. If all goes well, your persona should be at the appropriate stage.The key is to think of marketing as an art that is done best when done collaboratively, taking a wide range of factors, both actual and potential, into account.Sorting it all out:The line between what we think is true and what is not can be hard to find. It's essential to take the time to gather information and look at it objectively so that you know where the facts end and your perceptions begin.ConclusionAndrew Semple Florida knows what's often lacking is an understanding of the role of perception in building the brand. What does the perception of a brand look like? How does it affect behavior?