Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 429 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,413 in the last 365 days.

Andrew Semple Discusses Perceptual Analysis and the Making of Informed Decisions

. .

It is human nature to want to know how people perceive you. With companies, verified customer input can achieve this through perceptual mapping

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Semple says that it is human nature to want to know how people perceive you. With companies, verified customer input can achieve this through perceptual mapping, which presents an objective look at the competitive landscape in two ways: or through marketing.

What is Perceptual Analysis?

Andrew Semple has added to his foundation 0f 20 years' experience in building companies with a keen understanding of the value of Perceptual Analysis in making informed decisions. He notes:
The landscape of customer communications is multifaceted, with intricacies such as understanding how customers will use a product, inferring their future behavior.
With decisions based on perceptual analysis, companies can identify future opportunities and make what changes need to happen.
This helps define what perceptual analysis is and how it helps a marketer determine what customers perceive, which can be a powerful tool in understanding how to position your brand within the market.

Why Use Perceptual Analysis?

Critical thinking is essential for making informed decisions Andrew Semple Florida says. It can help us see both the plusses and minuses of different alternatives. But in the end, it cannot decide for us.

We are usually pretty good at recognizing what we’re familiar with, but we are a lot less competent at detecting the unexpected. Sometimes we get lulled into considering the more obvious choices while overlooking the less noticeable ones. Often, these overlooked decisions will have a more significant impact on the future success of our business than we may have thought.

What is the process used in Perceptual Analysis?

Andrew Semple Bradenton mentions that while there are three basic steps in perceptual mapping, the first is by far the most complicated. Those steps include:
Identify the persona that uses your service.
Identify the competitor (s) that engage with this person.
Receive and analyze relevant data.
What the industry calls a persona is the imaginary creature-type-of-your-choices-company in the center of a hypothetical playing field. This refers to a real or fictional person who consumes a particular service or product. The definitive version of that person exists somewhere in the middle between the high-level customer profile and the company profile. If all goes well, your persona should be at the appropriate stage.
The key is to think of marketing as an art that is done best when done collaboratively, taking a wide range of factors, both actual and potential, into account.

Sorting it all out:

The line between what we think is true and what is not can be hard to find. It's essential to take the time to gather information and look at it objectively so that you know where the facts end and your perceptions begin.
Conclusion
Andrew Semple Florida knows what's often lacking is an understanding of the role of perception in building the brand. What does the perception of a brand look like? How does it affect behavior?

Sources

https://blog.alexa.com/competitive-analysis-frameworks/
https://blog.alexa.com/perceptual-mapping/
https://drdianehamilton.com/courses/embracing-the-power-of-perception/lessons/decision-making-chapter-reading/
https://writesonic.com/magic/project/5cd49689-bc56-4fe0-aa9e-5d5418c97e01/templates/contentrephraser/

Andrew Semple
Innovar Ag LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Andrew Semple Discusses Perceptual Analysis and the Making of Informed Decisions

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.