DOREN Will List DRE Token on Bithumb Global

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DoRen project’s native DRE Token will be listed on one of the most prominent exchanges — Bithumb Global. Users who wish to trade DRE tokens can do so from July 7, 2021. According to the Bithumb Global team , Bithumb Global will list DRE digital asset service with the DRE/USDT pairing.



The DoRen team expressed their excitement in the listing. Bithumb Global is one of the highest-ranked crypto exchanges in the world. As of now, it ranks as the Top 35 exchange by trading volume. This is why the DoRen team believes that the DRE token listing on Bithumb Global will be a good step toward widening the DoRen ecosystem. With this, the DoRen team plans to take this opportunity to list in more of the top exchanges worldwide.

DoRen’s main focus is decentralized energy. The platform features a dual-blockchain structure to apply blockchain technology for renewable energy data produced at small power plants at a national level. According to the team, the DoRen platform utilizes “blockchain systems and big data technologies to solve problems in existing centralized energy systems.”

With this, the team aims to solve renewable energy sector problems aiming to apply more of the following energy systems — fuelCell energy, hydrogen energy, wind energy, sunlight/solar energy, geothermal energy, and bio-energy.

Aside from these, DoRen also created a way to monitor real-time renewable energy usage. Using blockchain, the platform can provide transparency when it comes to renewable energy information recorded in DoRen’s network.

Recent developments in the blockchain industry highlighted concerns over energy usage. DoRen aims to give a solution directly from the source. The project provides a unique value proposition that contributes toward a world that runs on renewable energy.

The DoRen community was overjoyed when the news was announced on DoRen’s official Twitter account . One Twitter users even replied to the Tweet with, “It's really great News. We are excited.” This goes to show that aside from having the technology, the DoRen team also has a very engaged community that supports the project.

Media Contacts –

Company Name: DOREN LIMITED

Contact Person: Tomy Chu

Website: https://doren.io/