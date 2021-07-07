Jordan Jacobs Offers Skin Rejuvenation Solutions at its MedSpa in NYC

One of New York City’s leading experts at providing natural-looking solutions to enhance individuals’ beauty has expanded her company’s services.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for skin rejuvenation is now higher than ever before, according to recent data. That’s why representatives for Jordan Jacobs announced today that she is now offering skin rejuvenation solutions at her NYC Medical Spa.

“Skin Rejuvenation is achieved through a combination of microneedling, peels, lasers, and a wholesome skincare regimen to stimulate new collagen and elastin production in the skin,” said Jordan Jacobs, a world-class expert in advanced facial anatomy, non-surgical rejuvenation, and anti-aging management. “Skin appears tighter, fine lines are filled, and the skin plumped — resulting in a more rejuvenated look.”

Jacobs explained that during the treatment, skin is gently punctured with tiny needles to create a wound healing response which stimulates new collagen fibers, creates tightening, and improves the condition of the skin.

Skin rejuvenation, according to Jacobs, also creates channels through which topical solutions, such as chemical peels or PRP, can be applied to the skin’s surface and absorbed far more easily and rapidly.

“With the healthy epidermis intact, healing time is rapid, and there is little discomfort,” Jacobs said before adding, “Skin Rejuvenation can improve the appearance and quality of your skin.”

Jacobs went on to point out that skin Rejuvenation can safely and successfully treat a variety of conditions, including:

• Wrinkles

• Hyperpigmentation

• Melasma

• Acne

• Exfoliation

• Rejuvenating a tired-looking face

• Adding an enhanced appearance to an aging face

• Fine lines

• Necklines

• Lip lines

• Pore reduction

• Scar removal

Jacobs offering skin rejuvenation solutions comes on the heels of the company offering non-surgical nose reshaping procedures. The non-surgical nose job (https://jordanjacobsnyc.com/portfolio_page/non-surgical-nose-job/) is a safe, non-invasive alternative to traditional rhinoplasty using precisely placed dermal filler injections to instantly and affordably sculpt and reshape the nose.

But that’s not all. Jacobs is also offering lip enhancement (https://jordanjacobsnyc.com/portfolio_page/lip-fillers/) solutions at her MedSpa in NYC. Lip fillers immediately plump, volumize, and define the shape of your lips through the injection of hyaluronic acid, a substance that is naturally produced in the body.

Jacobs explained that lip enhancement is achieved by injecting the filler, hyaluronic acid, into the lips after the application of a numbing solution. It is slowly broken down over a period of months, with results typically lasting three to 12 months, depending on the individual and product selected.

In addition, customers can also take advantage of the company’s Fat Removal (https://jordanjacobsnyc.com/portfolio_page/fat-removal/) solutions. Fat removal, according to Jacobs, targets small, stubborn areas of fat that can be permanently eliminated with injections of Kybella, which destroys fat cells and causes them to be expelled from the body.

Jacobs, a registered nurse, who offers clients simple, natural-looking solutions to enhance peoples beauty through a combination of compassion, knowledge, and personal attention, went on to explain that fat removal is deoxycholic acid - a naturally occurring molecule in the body that helps break down and remove fat from stubborn areas such as a double chin, abdomen, arms, and thighs.

Jacobs began her non-surgical aesthetic practice, formerly known as Genuine Aesthetics, in the New York Metropolitan area of Long Island, New York, under the direction of Dr. David Funt.

Now operating the business under her own brand, Jordan Jacobs, she treats clients in offices in New York, New Jersey, Texas, California, and Canada, while training medical practitioners all over the world.

For more information, please visit https://jordanjacobsnyc.com/meet-jordan-jacobs/ and https://jordanjacobsnyc.com/blog/.

