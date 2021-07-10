National Scavenger League

Think Amazing Race meets Pokémon Go! The fast-paced mobile game takes exploration and technology to the next level.

If you love riddles, competitive sports, cash prizes, and your hometown, this game is totally for you."” — Commissioner Brian Brindza

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First-Ever National Scavenger League Brings Competitive Scavenger Hunt to

Chi-Town

Chicago, Il – Last year was one of the record books with more than 80% of Americans reporting adverse emotions associated with prolonged stress. One Chicago man has the answer to what ails us. Meet Brian Brindza, founder of the National Scavenger League. Think Amazing Race meets Pokémon Go. The fast-paced mobile game takes exploration and technology to the next level.

The National Scavenger League, born out of frustrating nights during mandatory lockdown was designed as an escape from the doldrums of COVID 19 purgatory. Through sheer desire to have fun and explore all that the Windy City has to offer, this husband-and-wife duo created The National Scavenger League. Now the game once used for parties and corporate team building has a new spin.

The word of mouth surrounding the launch has garnered appeal from gamers and puzzle fanatics all over the Midwest.

Brian a.k.a. “The Commissioner” set out to revolutionize the gaming world by leveling up an old-time favorite. The nation’s first competitive scavenger hunt league is now available for download on Apple devices. The 2-person teams set out to solve a series of clues peppered throughout the region. It is a competitive scavenger hunt “where regular Joe’s can win cash prizes.” The race begins in The City with the Big Shoulders where teams will race to solve riddles and ultimately win the Grand Prize.

In this case, the Grand Prize is a whopping $25,000.

Tournaments are popping up all over the U.S. in cities like Milwaukee, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Austin, and Denver to name a few. The post-pandemic game is sure to please seasoned puzzlers and sports enthusiasts alike. The goal is to pick your brain with a twist and turns encouraging you to get off the couch and enjoy the outdoors again.

Commissioner Brindza worked tirelessly with Farshore, a multi-national design firm based in Chicago, to bring this revolutionary mobile app to a new generation of players. The experts at Farshore possess the chops to make this a state-of-the-art gaming app, boasting a who’s who of satisfied clients like Adobe, Heineken and Sherwin Williams to name a few. The Commissioner worked hand in hand with Farshore technicians making sure the scavenger hunt will be a thrilling experience and the application is user-friendly and engaging.

With more than 58 million visitors annually, Chicago is ranked the best large city 4 years in a row by Conde Nast. Chi-Town boasts exciting places to explore like the historic Sears tower, the Magnificent Mile, and Lincoln Park Zoo – this is a scavenger’s heaven! What better place to jump off a one-of-a-kind competition than a town with 5 miles of Pedway and iconic double-decked streets. The city which is the birthplace of Walt Disney and home of the Bulls is ripe for a competition of this magnitude.

Registration for the first tournament opens on July 10th. Each tournament is limited to 1,000 teams. Registrants must be 18 years or older. The first tournament kicks off on Saturday, September 25th.

Participants must download the app to register where 20 locked clues will open at 9:00 am. Clues can be anything from monuments to historical sites to local pubs. The tournament lasts until 9:00 pm when the winning team with the fastest time will be announced.

The Commissioner adds "We are really excited to launch our new app in our hometown of Chicago and then the Midwest. We have been working on this idea and concept since last December and can’t wait to see it come to life. If you love riddles, competitive sports, cash prizes, and your hometown, this game is totally for you."



For more information about the National Scavenger League or to interview Commissioner Brindza call 312.468.4754 or via email at Brian.brindza@scavengerleague.com.