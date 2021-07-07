For Immediate Release:

2:40PM CT on June 30, 2021

Media Advisory:

Gov. Ricketts to Host “Stop 30 x 30” Town Hall in Albion

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will host a “Stop 30 x 30” town hall in Albion. 30 x 30 is a goal set by President Joe Biden to permanently protect in its natural state 30 percent of the nation’s land and waters by 2030.

At the town hall, Gov. Ricketts and others will deliver remarks about the 30 x 30 plan, and how Nebraskans can push back on President Biden’s radical climate agenda.

More information about Governor Ricketts’ opposition to 30 x 30 can be found at www.Governor.Nebraska.gov.

Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall in Albion

When: 6:00-7:00PM CT on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Where: Albion Country Club, 2419 State Highway 91, ALBION

