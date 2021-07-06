Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Community Workshop In Odessa

July 6, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and Odessa Arts will co-host a Music Friendly Community workshop on Thursday, July 8. Brendon Anthony, Director of the Texas Music Office, will be present to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and answer questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Community program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. Odessa's workshop is the first step in the certification process. When complete, Odessa will join more than 20 other Texas cities that have earned the coveted designation “Music Friendly.”

“As we unleash the full might of the Texas economy, I am committed to working alongside community and business leaders in Odessa to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need to succeed,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small to amplify creative partnerships and spur new business growth.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the Texas Music Office to Odessa,” says Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham. “Our well of music talent is deep here, and Texas needs to hear it. Becoming a Music Friendly Community will allow us to export our talent to the rest of the state, while bringing in more new talent to the Basin.”

Musicians, venues, and the general public are all welcome to attend.

Music Friendly Community Workshop – Odessa

Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 6 pm CT

Ector Theater, 500 N. Texas

Odessa music community can register for the workshop here

Questions and media inquiries can be directed to Randy Ham, Odessa Arts, (432) 337-1492 or randy@odessaarts.org

More information on TMO's Music Friendly Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities