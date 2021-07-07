Diet ID and Partners Demonstrate Value Proposition of Food as Medicine

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diet ID, the digital health SaaS company founded by Dr. David L. Katz, has made it possible to finally measure the return on investment of improving diet quality in a population. Employers, healthcare providers, and payers invest billions of dollars annually to improve nutrition, because a person suffering from a diet-related disease can cost as much as $19,000 in incremental healthcare costs per year. Helping people improve their health leads to a happier, healthier, and less costly workforce; it makes good business sense to invest in the dietary health of employees.

Diet ID now allows quick and direct measurement and analysis of diet-related chronic disease risk of a population, as well as a calculation of the estimated cost savings of lifestyle interventions. Diet ID’s effortless diet assessment can be deployed within a day across an entire employee base. Employees complete the image-based assessment in as little as one minute, generating a detailed analysis of diet quality for each individual as well as the entire population.

For one such employer with 287 participating employees, Diet ID was able to demonstrate a projected cost savings of $137,552 in fewer than five months by helping its users achieve improvement in average diet quality measured with an objective scale called the Healthy Eating Index. The analysis was rapidly conducted during the intervention period. Without Diet ID, this employer would have had to wait two or more years to understand efficacy and cost savings, far too long to properly understand and optimize the success of a wellness investment in the near term.

"The association of diet quality to major health outcomes is well established," said Dr. Walter Willett, Professor of Epidemiology and Nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. "This effort highlights the potential to save both lives and dollars with interventions that achieve even modest improvements in dietary intake patterns."

Dr. David Katz, Diet ID founder and CEO, added, “Diet ID makes disease prevention possible at scale because we make it frictionless to measure and manage the most important leading indicator of health outcomes—diet quality. In working with several large employers, Diet ID has redefined the standard of ROI measurement for wellness. By using Diet Quality as a KPI instead of just soft engagement metrics, Diet ID can help our partners realize significant, hard cost savings.”

This afternoon, Diet ID is hosting a webinar called the ROI of Food as Medicine. To register, please visit: https://www.dietid.com/foodtruthswebinar

About Diet ID

Founded by Dr. David Katz, a lifestyle and preventive medicine expert, Diet ID is the best way to measure and manage diet quality, the most important factor for health and wellbeing. The company offers innovative digital tools that allow people to assess and improve their diet using an effortless, image-based experience paired with personalized, guided micro challenges. With Diet ID, people everywhere can finally treat diet as a vital sign.