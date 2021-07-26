How to Travel in Groups

Do these things before you start your next group travel

While they are worth the hype – group travels can either be the best or worst trip of your life. You might go with people that make traveling so fun and exciting that you don't want the trip to end. And on the other hand, you might end up with people that make you wish you stayed at home and watched your favorite TV series.Aside having horrible travel companions, group travels can become the most amazing time of your life, where you bond with people and make memories that last for a lifetime. Whether it is a party vacation with friends or a group hiking trip, or joining a random travel group online and going to a pre-determined destination, group travel involves lots of planning and organization that might lead to indecisiveness, tension, and ultimately, a bad trip. So to help you travel with a group without going crazy, here are seven things you must do.---Choose Awesome PeopleIt is best to travel with adventurous, compromising, self-entertaining, independent, and good-natured people. So, if you are traveling with friends or joining an online travel group, then your travel partners must have these qualities. You don't want to be stuck with travel partners that are indecisive, unwilling to try out new adventures, or people that want to be together at all times – trust us when we say – they will make you regret your decision to travel as a group. Also, when choosing partners, ensure you are all going to the same destination.---Have A LeaderPlanning a group trip is both fun and stressful, which is why you need a group leader to oversee things. If having one group leader seems overwhelming, you can assign duties to different members of the group. For instance, one person can be in charge of the accommodation, another for food, transport or researching activities.Having a leader or putting people in charge of specific tasks, ensures order, organization, and correct planning. But we should point that being a group leader does not make you the cruise director. In other words, you are not in charge of everyone and their happiness during the trip. You are only concerned with planning, so if anyone decides to miss the bus or not partake in any activity, it is not your responsibility. This is also your vacation, so enjoy yourself to the fullest!---Agree On A BudgetOne of the trickiest parts of planning a group trip is budgeting. And this is because people have different ideas on how much they willing to spend on traveling. So, before you start the planning phase, we suggest you agree on a budget as a group and stick to it.Your budget should take care of accommodation, transport, food, and maybe group activities - if you are all planning on engaging in the same activities during the trip. Group travel also means less spending and more savings since most places like hotels or tour companies give discounts rates. Be sure to check out these discount rates and apply for them.---AccommodationAnother big decision in planning a group trip is accommodation. Choosing where to stay as a group can either make or mar your travel experiences. You don't need to stay in a hotel when traveling as a group. You can decide to stay in a resort or an apartment that allows you to cook group meals or hang out with each other without feeling cramped up. In fact, you can even get spacious apartments at cheaper prices than hotels!But then again, the choice of accommodation also depends on how much togetherness you want for the trip. If you want a place where you can cook meals and share bathrooms, then an apartment is okay. But if you want more privacy, you can choose individual hotel rooms and tell everybody to meet up at the hotel's reception when it is time for sightseeing or other activities.---Make A Loose ItineraryResearch some of the top activities to do in your travel destination and use them to make a loose itinerary. A flexible itinerary gives you the freedom to adjust travel activities as you like and ensures you don't miss out on the important ones. You can also consider pre-planning some activities and book in advance to get a group discount. But, don't plan too much as things might change.---Choose A Payment SystemWe suggest using a payment system to avoid the stress of working out what each person has to pay manually. This payment system should organize payment plans, who to pay to, and for what purpose.--- Schedule Some Alone TimeJust because you are traveling as a group does not mean you should stay together at all times. Everyone has different activities they would love to try out during the trip, and it's best to allow them to indulge in them – after all, it's a holiday, and everybody should enjoy it as they please.Planning a group trip can be stressful, so feel free to use these tips to make things easier. Wishing you a wonderful and safe group travel!