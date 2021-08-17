19 Scavenger Hunt Ideas For Your Next Road Trip
Try out these fun scavenger hunt games for your next road trip!NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let's admit it - road trips can be boring! It's even more depressing when the distance is long and worst when you are traveling with children. But, you can make your road trip more fun by adding scavenger hunt games.
If you're wondering what kind of hunt you can prepare for the long journey, here are 20 scavenger hunt ideas you can try on your next road trip.
---An interesting idea is the license plate scavenger hunt. This simple travel game can last for an entire trip. Just look at all the license plates of the cars and trucks you pass and try to find all 50 states. You can always write down all the places you find for record-keeping purposes.
---Another interesting scavenger hunt for family travel is the alphabet game. You can search all of the signs you see for words that start with all the letters of the alphabet in order. Keep going until you reach Z! You can make it exciting by choosing words on stationery items or choosing words on moving vehicles only. This game usually ends quickly - though letters like X tend to take a while to find.
---One fun idea is the road sign scavenger hunt. There are road signs everywhere when you are taking a trip. From construction zones to exit signs to rest stops, there are tons of different road signs to find.
---This visual road trip scavenger hunt is perfect for younger kids who cannot read yet. The colorful pictures make it easy for little ones to play, and it is a fun and simple language learning activity you can add to your arsenal of road trip boredom busters.
Just think of all the new words your little one will learn on this adventure to someplace new!
---Go to the closest fast-food restaurant and take a picture with one of the employees. You can also create a fun activity for your workmates on a work trip where participants take as many pictures as they can, and the one with the highest number of pictures gets a reward.
---Ask someone for their business card. Take a picture of them, the card, and two of your team members.
---Go to a gas station and put $1.00 worth of gas in your car, take a picture of the pump with $1.00 on it. Deduct one point for every cent you are over or under.
---Go to the slide of the nearest playground on your road trip and get a picture of your friends or family going down it.
---Have your friends empty their pockets and purses. Find as many pennies as you can and take a picture. You get one point for every penny you have. (You can’t exchange other money for pennies- they must be pennies you already had on you.)
---Take a picture of someone walking a dog during your road trip. You can make it more fun by rewarding your kids or teammates with a cookie or a dollar for every picture taken.
---Find a gumball machine and buy one gumball for everyone in your car. Take a picture of everyone blowing a bubble- score 1 point for every bubble in the picture.
---Take a picture of your group by any historical landmark during your road trip. You can make it more fun by giving rewards to those who discover the landmarks first. You can also create a treasure hunt for a particular item. The one who first finds the most items gets a reward.
---If you enjoy shopping and socializing, then the mall is a great scavenger hunt location during your road trip. You can find the malls with the best sale along the journey. You can make it fun by rewarding yourself with a pizza or cookie. You can also make a reward for adults for the one who gets the best item for the lowest price.
---The zoo and other tourist destinations are great places to have a road trip scavenger hunt. There's so much that you can do. From sharing photos of exhibits to learning facts about animals, it’s fun for everyone. If there is a zoo along the way, you can stop and take pictures of animals.
You can also create puzzles for your kids and ask them to solve them. Each correct answer can have a cookie reward.
---A video scavenger hunt is another great way to take advantage of technology during a road trip. You can incorporate videos as a part of your hunt or create an entire hunt around videos only.
---Doing a photo scavenger hunt is fun. And thanks to smartphones, you can engage in a photo scavenger hunt by taking pictures – from selfies to group shots, or even having people recreate famous pictures or works of art.
--- Instead of setting everyone out to do the scavenger hunt individually, you could decide to team everyone up. This can be a lot of fun, and it does not require you to change the rules. You will be able to get more creative with team-oriented clues and items, though. You can take a photo of two team members in front of a famous landmark.
---Find a park with swings and take a picture of your team swinging on them. This is a fun activity for kids or teenage children.
---This is another fun hunt to do during a road trip. You can ask someone for their business card at every landmark, station, or restaurant; and take a picture of them and the card. This is a fun way to socialize while on a road trip and make new acquaintances or business partners.
Conclusion
Long-distance journeys don't have to be boring. If you're going on a road trip, feel free to try some of our ideas and have fun!
